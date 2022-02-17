2h ago

add bookmark

DNA tests identifies of five victims of alleged Limpopo serial killer

accreditation
Nicole McCain
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Themba Prince Willard Dube appears in court. (Screenshot)
Themba Prince Willard Dube appears in court. (Screenshot)
Screenshot
  • DNA testing has identified five victims of an alleged Limpopo serial killer.
  • The women were killed from August to October 2021.
  • The accused faces charges of rape, kidnapping, murder, robbery and defeating the ends of justice.

Five victims of an alleged Limpopo serial killer have been identified through DNA testing.

Themba Prince Willard Dube, 34, who has been dubbed the "Polokwane serial killer", is accused of the murder of seven women.

The women were kidnapped or reported missing in Seshego, Mankweng and Polokwane from August to October 2021.

READ | Polokwane serial killer | Fear lingers after seven women found dead

Police investigations into the string of murders led to the discovery of seven bodies of women who were dumped at different locations in the Seshego, Polokwane, Mankweng and Westenburg policing areas, police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said.

The accused was arrested for the possession of a suspected stolen cellphone. Police later established that the device belonged to a woman who had been kidnapped in Lebowakgomo last year. He was later linked to the murders.

On Tuesday, DNA test results revealed the identities of the following five women:
  • Sarah Moitswadi Mothiba, 42, who was kidnapped in Lebowakgomo and was reported missing in October 2021;
  • Moleboheng Mothibeli, 34, a Lesotho national who was reported missing in Polokwane during October 2021;
  • Eva Khomotso Makhura, 41, who was reported missing in Seshego in October 2021;
  • Mpho Sanah Sinyatsi, 34, went missing from Luthuli Park in October 2021;
  • and Chisimango Gumbo, 48, a Zimbabwean national who was reported missing in Seshego during August 2021.

Their remains were released to their families.

The two other women are Eva Khomotso Makhura, 41, and Mpho Sanah Sinyatsi, 34, who went missing in Seshego.

READ | Limpopo serial killer: Emotional scenes at court as members of the public bang on police vehicle

Provincial police commissioner Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe said: "The affected families will not only find solace in the fact that the suspect has been apprehended but will also find a certain level of closure now that they will be able to bury their loved ones.”

Dube faces charges of murder, rape, kidnapping, robbery and defeating the ends of justice.

His next court appearance will be on 28 February 2022 in the Seshego Magistrate's Court. He remains in custody.

Did you know you can listen to articles? Subscribe to News24 for access to this exciting feature and more.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sapslimpopopolokwanecrimegender-based violence
Lottery
R500k for one Daily Lotto player!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Do you think SONA 2022 will boost investor confidence and create jobs?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I think Ramaphosa hit the right notes
12% - 1356 votes
No, it's the usual empty promises
79% - 8583 votes
I don't know
9% - 960 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.03
-0.2%
Rand - Pound
20.41
-0.3%
Rand - Euro
17.07
-0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.81
-0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.5%
Gold
1,886.01
+0.9%
Silver
23.69
+0.5%
Palladium
2,344.76
+2.5%
Platinum
1,076.36
+1.1%
Brent Crude
94.81
+1.6%
Top 40
69,826
+0.1%
All Share
76,569
+0.1%
Resource 10
78,486
+0.6%
Industrial 25
92,280
-0.1%
Financial 15
16,258
-0.7%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Grandmother of purl: Cape Town woman crochets to put granddaughter...

16 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Grandmother of purl: Cape Town woman crochets to put granddaughter through nursing school
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man, friends to donate pink buoys worth R50 000 after his...

13 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man, friends to donate pink buoys worth R50 000 after his near-drowning
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town hero praised for saving man in rip currents off Clifton beach

07 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town hero praised for saving man in rip currents off Clifton beach
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22046.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo