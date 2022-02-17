DNA tests identifies of five victims of alleged Limpopo serial killer

DNA testing has identified five victims of an alleged Limpopo serial killer.

The women were killed from August to October 2021.

The accused faces charges of rape, kidnapping, murder, robbery and defeating the ends of justice.

Five victims of an alleged Limpopo serial killer have been identified through DNA testing.

Themba Prince Willard Dube, 34, who has been dubbed the "Polokwane serial killer", is accused of the murder of seven women.

The women were kidnapped or reported missing in Seshego, Mankweng and Polokwane from August to October 2021.

Police investigations into the string of murders led to the discovery of seven bodies of women who were dumped at different locations in the Seshego, Polokwane, Mankweng and Westenburg policing areas, police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said.

The accused was arrested for the possession of a suspected stolen cellphone. Police later established that the device belonged to a woman who had been kidnapped in Lebowakgomo last year. He was later linked to the murders.

On Tuesday, DNA test results revealed the identities of the following five women: Sarah Moitswadi Mothiba, 42, who was kidnapped in Lebowakgomo and was reported missing in October 2021;

Moleboheng Mothibeli, 34, a Lesotho national who was reported missing in Polokwane during October 2021;

Eva Khomotso Makhura, 41, who was reported missing in Seshego in October 2021;

Mpho Sanah Sinyatsi, 34, went missing from Luthuli Park in October 2021;

and Chisimango Gumbo, 48, a Zimbabwean national who was reported missing in Seshego during August 2021.

Their remains were released to their families.

The two other women are Eva Khomotso Makhura, 41, and Mpho Sanah Sinyatsi, 34, who went missing in Seshego.

Provincial police commissioner Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe said: "The affected families will not only find solace in the fact that the suspect has been apprehended but will also find a certain level of closure now that they will be able to bury their loved ones.”

Dube faces charges of murder, rape, kidnapping, robbery and defeating the ends of justice.

His next court appearance will be on 28 February 2022 in the Seshego Magistrate's Court. He remains in custody.

