'Do not be misled by disinformation' - Ukraine denies reports of racism against Africans

Ukraine has denied reports of discrimination based on race or nationality in the crossing of its borders.

This comes amid reports that African students were experiencing racial discrimination at the border while trying to evacuate Ukraine.

Dirco Minister Naledi Pandor said she was shocked to hear of these reports.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has requested the relevant agencies of Ukraine to step up support to foreign citizens, including students wishing to return home and has dismissed reports of racial discrimination as "disinformation".

"However, do not be misled by Russian disinformation.

"There is no discrimination based on the race or nationality including when it comes to the crossing of the state border by foreign citizens. The first-come, first-served approach applied to all nationalities," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine said in a statement released on Monday on foreign students in Ukraine.

This comes after social media was riddled with personal accounts of racial discrimination against African students attempting to evacuate Ukraine through its borders and trains.

Al Jazeera English reported on personal accounts, describing the evacuation amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine as a hierarchy where Africans "were last".

"It seems like there's a hierarchy of Ukrainians first, Indians second, Africans last."As people flee Ukraine, African nationals are taking to social media to share personal accounts of racial discrimination while trying to evacuate to safety ?? pic.twitter.com/R2hIUqmY2O — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) March 1, 2022

Minister of Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco), Naledi Pandor, said she was shocked to hear that African students trying to get through the Poland border were pushed to the back of the queue.

"I was [fairly] shocked this morning to get a message that African students trying to get through the Poland border were being pushed to the back of the line because they are black and being denied entry in the queue position and this goes to prove we continue to suffer the awful blight of racism," Pandor said.

Pandor also said we "must not allow racism to be placed at the end of the queue in our attention to human rights stating that it is important to keep up the fight for everybody to recognise the equality of every human being".

On Monday, Pandor delivered the keynote address at the launch of South Africa's candidature for the Human Rights Council for the period 2023 to 2025, in Geneva, Switzerland.

WATCH | Minister Naledi Pandor’s remarks on African students stranded in #Ukraine, and the human rights violations taking place.@UbuntuRadioZA @SAgovnews @SAfrPMUN_Geneva pic.twitter.com/I5tnJcEu1o — DIRCO South Africa (@DIRCO_ZA) March 1, 2022

Speaking on the issue of alleged racism against Africans in Ukraine, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the Ukrainian government was doing "its best to facilitate their passage at the state border which has become overwhelmed with the massive influx of people fleeing Russia's armed aggression".

"Temporary volunteer assistance points have been set up at the border to provide foreign students with food and cater for other humanitarian needs," the statement said.

The ministry further said it believed that as the active fighting continued, it was more secure at this time for foreign students to stay at their places of residence in Ukraine.

"We call on all states to demand from President Putin that he stops immediately his war against Ukraine, which will be the best way to secure the safety and security of their citizens in Ukraine," the statement said.

