Do not build on riverbanks and flood areas, eThekwini mayor tells affected communities

eThekwini Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda has urged one Durban community to refrain from building homes on riverbanks and areas prone to flooding.

This as the community battles for food, shelter, clothing and basic services.

He added protesting communities hindered efforts by the City to fix damaged infrastructure.

Kaunda made the statement while visiting the Mpola community in Durban on Thursday where he engaged with media while inspecting a burst water pipe.

He was answering questions about Quarry Road/Palmiet River informal settlement residents who lost their homes and most of their belongings following heavy rains and flooding earlier this week.

The community does not have proper infrastructure.

Kaunda said the City had attempted to remove residents from the area - and while many did move - he claimed those who stayed insisted on doing so because of nearby work opportunities.

"We have removed others, some resisted, especially those by the riverbank. They said it is close to their workplaces.

"We cannot arrest people for that. They have a right to live anywhere they choose. We are telling communities not to build on riverbanks and flood areas when these incidents happened, their properties are washed away, and lives are lost," he told News24.

Kaunda conceded aging municipal structure had to be improved but insisted climate change was the key cause of the heavy rains and flooding.

"As much as I am not an engineer, we have seen how these floods attacked us. It had no boundaries, it was not moving through roads and drainage systems. It was attacking from all corners of the city. We cannot say it is as a result of the infrastructure, but it was something we did not expect beyond our control.

"We are not denying the fact that we need to fix our infrastructure for the climate change conditions we experience as a city. We are on the eastern part of the world therefore many floods can be expected."

He said even affluent areas with proper infrastructure were affected.

"Even in affluent areas, where there is proper infrastructure and proper drainage systems, many houses were affected. There was mud sliding, with the soil moving entire properties."

'Stop protesting'

Kaunda urged communities to refrain from protesting and rather work with municipal officials to restore services.

Large parts of Durban are still without water, electricity or both. This after infrastructure was damaged by the floods.

He made the comments after protests on the M19 freeway, near the Quarry Road/Palmiet River informal settlement.

He said:

We want to appeal to community members to be patient with us. This is a state of disaster. Blocking roads and burning tires is adding more strain because our teams need to come in.

Kaunda said President Cyril Ramaphosa, who was in Inanda on Wednesday, had difficulty exiting the city.

"Our electricity team was meant to fix challenges in that area, but was unable to get inside. We had to get the assistance from police to unblock the roads and access the areas where we need to fix problems.

"We must not block our own staff members who are given the responsibility to unlock services. There are people who are mobilising the community to protest while we are trying to fix things."





