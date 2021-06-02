Do not politick with land, Malema warns Ramaphosa as he cranks up pressure on ANC over amendment

Julius Malema has put pressure on the ANC to accept the EFF's proposal that Section 25 of the Constitution be amended to place all land under state custodianship.

This after talks between the two parties reached an impasse on the issue, delaying the finalisation of the amendment.

The DA said it would do whatever it could to stop this.

EFF leader Julius Malema has used the debate on the Presidency's budget vote to turn up the heat on the ANC in its negotiations on the form the amendment to Section 25 of the Constitution to allow expropriation without compensation should take.



The two parties have reached an impasse in the ad hoc committee on Section 25, necessitating a postponement of the committee's deadline to the end of this month.

The EFF wants the state to hold all land in custodianship, while the ANC proposes a mixed model, with state custodianship and private ownership.

Participating in the debate during Wednesday's hybrid plenary of the National Assembly, Malema said the EFF would not vote for a constitutional amendment that refused to acknowledge state custodianship of South Africa's land because they knew that expropriation of land piece by piece would take them more than 100 years to reclaim the land.

Without the EFF's vote, the ANC would not have the numbers to pass the constitutional amendment.

Malema said there was a difference between nationalisation and state custodianship.

According to him, with nationalisation, the state takes controlled assets, and it used it for the collective benefit of the population, saying in the case of custodianship, the state would be a conduit for people to use the land.

Malema added this did not mean people's houses would be confiscated, saying it was the most practical way.

"With the land in state custody, we will have a strong, clear, confident legislation on land tenure to protect our people from corrupt and unscrupulous officials."

He said Ramaphosa was "bluffing" on the land question.

"The land is not something you can politick with. You are either with us, or you're with them."

Speaking right after Malema, Deputy President David Mabuza said land reform was taking place through a "constitutional path", hence the unfolding parliamentary process.

He added the government had been making progress with its land reform programme.

In his budget vote speech, Ramaphosa also spoke about land and the parliamentary process to amend Section 25.

"We commend the hard work that has been under way in the National Assembly and through public hearings across the country on amendments to Section 25 of the Constitution to enable the expropriation of land without compensation," he said, adding:

As this work nears completion, it is critical that we all remain focused on the great desire for land, particularly among the poor and dispossessed, in our country - and that we do everything within our means to meet that need.

Earlier on Wednesday, the DA released a statement, expressing concern about the postponed deadline due to the deadlock between the ANC and EFF, which DA MP Annelie Lotriet called a "coalition of the irrational".

"The bid to place land under the custodianship of the state will effectively 'nationalise' the land under the control of the state - a disastrous move that will lead to economic devastation and escalating poverty, as it has already done in countries as diverse as Venezuela and Zimbabwe," she said.

"What makes matters worse, is the ongoing attempt by the ANC/EFF to exclude, or minimise the role of the courts, in adjudicating land expropriation cases."



Lotriet added the DA would do whatever it could to stop this.

"We believe that this blatant abuse of power by the ANC/EFF is in line with its determination for the party to control the state and for the state to control the whole of society.

"By attempting to seize custodianship of the land, and by-passing the courts, the ANC is planning another major step in the direction of a totalitarian order, which was its objective from the start in terms of its Leninist goal of the 'National Democratic Revolution'," she said.