Do you want to build a snowman? Then head to frozen Western Cape or Eastern Cape this weekend

Snow watchers braved the cold and hours of bumper-to-bumper traffic to experience the snow at Matroosberg Nature Reserve in Ceres.
PHOTO: Jacques Stander, Gallo Images
  • Two cold fronts are expected to cause wet and cold conditions in the Western and Eastern Cape.
  • Snow is expected in parts of the Western Cape on Saturday.
  • High-lying areas in the Eastern Cape could experience snow on Sunday.

If you want to build a snowman, you should head to high-lying areas in the Western Cape and Eastern Cape this weekend.

According to the South African Weather Service (SAWS), there's a likelihood that snow will fall in Sutherland and on the mountains around Worcester on Saturday.

On Sunday, parts of the Sneeuberg and Winterberg mountains in the Eastern Cape are likely to experience snowfall.

Two cold fronts are expected to hit the Western Cape on Friday and Saturday, causing temperatures to plummet and resulting in wet conditions, according to SAWS forecaster Kgoloselo Mahlangu.

On Friday, areas south of George are most likely to experience rainfall, with a 60% chance of showers and thundershowers. The rest of the province has a 30% chance of showers, according to Mahlangu.

High-lying areas in the province can expect bitterly cold temperatures.

With the arrival of the second cold front on Saturday, the western parts of the Western Cape will have a 60% chance of rainfall, and light snow is expected in parts of the province.

The wet conditions are then expected to move to the Eastern Cape. Parts of that province are expected to experience a 30% chance of showers and thundershowers.

The rain will persist in the Western Cape into Sunday, and cold temperatures are forecast for the Eastern Cape, bringing with it the promise of snow.


