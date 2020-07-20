1h ago

add bookmark

Dobsonville residents demand arrests after rape ordeal in which gran died, granddaughter survived

Ntwaagae Seleka
South African Police Service. Photo from Gallo Images. Brenton Geach
South African Police Service. Photo from Gallo Images. Brenton Geach
  • Dobsonville residents are demanding the arrest of suspects who raped and killed a grandmother and also raped her granddaughter.
  • Residents blocked the Elias Motsoaledi Road in the township.
  • Police have confirmed that they are investigating a case of murder and two others of rape.

Residents of Dobsonville, Soweto, took to the streets on Monday, demanding the arrest of suspects who raped and killed a grandmother and also raped her granddaughter.

The incident took place on Friday at the victims' home.

Johannesburg Metro Police Department spokesperson Chief Superintendent Wayne Minnaar said protesters had blocked the busy Elias Motsoaledi Road in the area.

Minnaar said JMPD officers were monitoring the situation and that no one had been arrested.

ALSO READ | Maritzburg teen arrested for rapes of 1-year-old, 5-year-old

Gauteng police spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters said they are investigating a case of murder and two others of rape.

Peters has appealed to anyone with information to come forward and assist the police in apprehending the suspects.

"It is alleged that on 17 July, unknown suspects gained access to a house in Dzana Street, Dobsonville, after breaking the burglar bar and entered through the sliding door.

"One suspect who was allegedly armed with a weapon then raped the 21-year-old victim while the second suspect raped and severely assaulted the 61-year-old grandmother in a separate bedroom.

"The grandmother who was severely injured, was rushed to nearby Tshepo-Themba Clinic where she was declared dead on arrival," Peters said.

Peters said a team of investigators, led by detectives from the specialised Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit (FCS), have been urged to work around the clock and to make use of every available resource to ensure that the suspects are found and brought to book.

Peters said they have not made any arrests.

Gauteng acting provincial commissioner Major General Johan Ndlovu has ordered the "urgent mobilisation of maximum resources towards finding the suspects". 

Related Links
Durban granny and grandchild raped by man known to family
2 who allegedly posed as soldiers and raped KZN granny arrested
Granny, 75, raped and murdered allegedly by men posing as soldiers - MEC
Read more on:
johannesburgcrimegender-based violence
Lottery
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
What was your take on Cricket South Africa’s 3TC Solidarity Cup. event over the weekend?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
I loved the innovation and finally getting to watch some local cricket!
13% - 312 votes
3 teams in one match? No thanks, I’m more of traditionalist!
7% - 185 votes
Didn’t bother to watch!
80% - 1974 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum

18 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum
PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot

11 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot
PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?

05 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?
PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case

27 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case
PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?

20 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?
PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot

12 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.55
(+0.78)
ZAR/GBP
20.92
(+0.37)
ZAR/EUR
18.93
(+0.67)
ZAR/AUD
11.62
(+0.40)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.47)
Gold
1807.86
(-0.06)
Silver
19.25
(-0.03)
Platinum
830.00
(+0.18)
Brent Crude
43.06
(+0.42)
Palladium
1963.00
(+0.31)
All Share
56374.05
(+1.52)
Top 40
52048.69
(+1.59)
Financial 15
10697.88
(+1.61)
Industrial 25
76413.30
(+1.19)
Resource 10
54358.32
(+2.14)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Johannesburg suburb residents donate 'trikes' and uniforms to waste...

18 Jul

FEEL GOOD | Johannesburg suburb residents donate 'trikes' and uniforms to waste reclaimers
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
WATCH | Food for thought: School bakery helps feed hungry pupils with nutritious...

17 Jul

WATCH | Food for thought: School bakery helps feed hungry pupils with nutritious 'magic muffins'
FEEL GOOD | If you can't spend 67 minutes this Mandela Day you can still make a...

16 Jul

FEEL GOOD | If you can't spend 67 minutes this Mandela Day you can still make a difference with just R67
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20202.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo