1h ago

add bookmark

Doctor accused of culpable homicide reportedly shot dead in Johannesburg

Azarrah Karrim
The scene of the incident.
The scene of the incident.
Azarrah Karrim, News24
  • Anaesthetist Dr Abdulhay Munshi was reportedly shot dead in Johannesburg on Wednesday. 
  • Munshi and paediatric surgeon Dr Peter Beale are accused of culpable homicide for the death of 10-year-old Zayyan Sayed shortly after an operation last year.
  • The police were investigating a case of murder after a 57-year-old man was shot and killed in Norwood.

Anaesthetist Dr Abdulhay Munshi, the co-accused in a case of culpable homicide along with paediatric surgeon Dr Peter Beale, was reportedly shot dead in Johannesburg on Wednesday.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters confirmed a case of murder was being investigated following the shooting of a 57-year-old man on Wednesday afternoon by unknown suspects in the Norwood policing precinct.

"The case will be investigated by a multidisciplinary team on the immediate activation of the 72 hours Response Plan to detect the perpetrators."

Peters would not disclose nor confirm the identity of the victim, but News24 reliably understands from two sources that it was Munshi.

News24 was on the scene hours after he was shot and spoke to witnesses who said they heard four gunshots before the suspects fled.

One witness, who did not want to be identified, said a car had bumped into Munshi's vehicle and when he got out, he was shot in the chest.

Speaking to News24, a security guard, who wished to remain anonymous, said nothing was taken from Munshi's car as his cellphone, tablet and valuables were still inside it.

Forensic officials were seen processing the scene and dusting for fingerprints, with the body nearby.

In a video taken by a witness shortly after the incident, which News24 has seen, a distraught witness said she saw the suspects in a blue BMW without number plates.

Munshi and Beale were taken to court last year after the death of Mohammad Sayed's 10-year-old son after an operation with Beale.

Zayyaan Sayed died in October 2019 at Netcare's Park Lane Clinic hours after going under the knife.

The court case was at an early stage and had been postponed to 16 November, according to the Daily Dispatch.

Condolences poured in for Munshi on social media on Wednesday evening.

Related Links
Warrants of arrest for Doctors Beale and Munshi, but stayed until next appearance
Gynaecologists' society worried about 'unnecessary' arrest warrants
HPCSA raises concerns over arrest of doctors accused of culpable homicide
Read more on:
sapsjohannesburgcrime
Lottery
3 players bag R116k in the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Do you think that South Africa is ready to move to Level 1 restrictions?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes - we need to get back to 'normal' life
61% - 3287 votes
No - we still need to be as cautious as possible
17% - 898 votes
Yes - but international travel should remain closed
23% - 1234 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Getting to the root of the Clicks debacle

12 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Getting to the root of the Clicks debacle
PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart

05 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Gary Porritt and Sue Bennett back in court next week

01 Sep

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Gary Porritt and Sue Bennett back in court next week
PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours

29 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched

25 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched
PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people

22 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.28
(+0.76)
ZAR/GBP
21.11
(+0.27)
ZAR/EUR
19.24
(+1.14)
ZAR/AUD
11.90
(+0.80)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.52)
Gold
1959.20
(+0.30)
Silver
27.17
(+0.28)
Platinum
969.85
(+0.24)
Brent Crude
41.22
(+2.16)
Palladium
2392.00
(+0.51)
All Share
55960.74
(-0.30)
Top 40
51629.73
(-0.32)
Financial 15
10087.26
(+0.12)
Industrial 25
74197.91
(-0.92)
Resource 10
56827.56
(+0.21)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's...

07 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's rescue efforts
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after...

02 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after accident wrecks car
PICS | Excitement as Roodekrans black eagle chick takes to the skies

01 Sep

PICS | Excitement as Roodekrans black eagle chick takes to the skies
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20259.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo