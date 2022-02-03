Doctor takes HPCSA to court in bid to force a hearing, four years after charged

A doctor, who dissuaded a woman from terminating a pregnancy in 2016, has taken his case to court.

The doctor is seeking to compel the HPCSA to hold a hearing.

He says he cannot complete his training and practice medicine without the hearing's verdict.

A doctor, who allegedly dissuaded a woman from terminating her pregnancy, has taken the Health Professions Council of SA (HPCSA) to court in an attempt to force it to hold a disciplinary hearing.

The matter was taken to the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Tuesday.

The review application seeks to force the HPCSA to come to a verdict, so that Dr Jacques de Vos can complete his medical training and practice as a doctor.

The HPCSA had not commented at the time of publication.

De Vos was charged with unprofessional conduct for acting outside the norms and standards set out for his profession.

At the time of the transgression, in December 2016, De Vos was working as an intern at 2 Military Hospital.

He allegedly likened the termination of pregnancy to the "killing of a human being".

While the process has been under way at the HPCSA, De Vos has been barred from completing his community service. He cannot practice as a doctor in both the public and private sectors without completing it.

De Vos is a member of the pro-life organisation, Doctors for Life International. The organisation has been supporting him with fundraising.

"For the past three and a half years, the HPCSA has been delaying the hearing against him, applied for postponements, and unilaterally withdrew the charges against Dr De Vos only to reinstate it almost a year later," said Doctors for Life in a statement.

De Vos pleaded not guilty to the charge in 2019, but a hearing has yet to be convened, said his lawyer, Martus de Wet.

Covid-19 initially delayed it, but De Wet claims the HPCSA is no longer willing to proceed with the case.

"According to South African law, if someone enters into a plea, they are entitled to a verdict," said De Wet.

Because his client has been "severely prejudiced" for several years, it was decided to approach the courts for relief, said De Wet.

"We are of the view that he should be allowed to proceed with community service. If this is not completed, he can't practice, and his career is put on hold. He hasn't been able to earn an income as a result," explained De Wet.

Without this verdict, De Vos' career remains in limbo because he cannot receive a medical practitioner number, Doctors for Life claim.

Judgment in the case has been reserved, with De Wet hopeful that the outcome will be heard within the next three months.

