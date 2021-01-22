28m ago

add bookmark

Doctor who died in the KZN chopper crash had tried to save Jackson Mthembu's life that same day

Lwandile Bhengu
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Dr. Kgopotso Rudolph Mononyane. (Photo: The South African Society of Anaesthesiologists)
Dr. Kgopotso Rudolph Mononyane. (Photo: The South African Society of Anaesthesiologists)
  • Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu died of Covid-19 complications on Thursday at the age of 62.
  • One of the Netcare doctors who died in a helicopter crash on the same day had assisted in attempts to save Mthembu's life .
  • Four healthcare workers and a pilot were killed en route to pick up a critically ill patient in KwaZulu-Natal.

One of the doctors who died in the fatal helicopter crash in KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday was part of the team who tried to save Minister Jackson Mthembu’s life, who died from Covid-19 complications the same day. 

During an interview with eNCA on Thursday evening, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize revealed that Dr Kgopotso Rudolph Mononyane, an anaesthetist, had delayed his departure to KwaZulu-Natal to assist in efforts to save the minister at Netcare Milpark Hospital. 

"One of the doctors who has passed away in the crash was actually called by a friend to come and assist and save Minister Jackson during the difficult time. He dropped the trip he was supposed to go to in KwaZulu-Natal and then his team waited, delayed his flight... he came back and they worked very hard," said Mkhize. 

OBITUARY | Jackson Mthembu: A giant has fallen

Mononyane, Dr Curnick Siyabonga Mahlangu, nurse Mpho Xaba, paramedic Sinjin Joshua Farrance and pilot Mark Stoxreiter were on their way to Hillcrest, outside Durban, to transport a critically ill patient to Netcare Milpark Hospital when the helicopter crashed and burned in Bergville in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands. 

"We know their dedication, their hard work and their effort to try and save lives all the time. We really want to convey our condolences and appreciation to the families," said Mkhize. 

During the interview, Mkhize said that he had last spoken to Mthembu two days before his death when he was transferred from Steve Biko Memorial Hospital to Milpark. 

"I spoke to him just before he was flown out of Steve Biko Memorial to Milpark Hospital. He would call me every now and again, he would call maybe twice a day to tell me how he's doing and I would call him to reassure him that he is in good hands."

"He was a man who never really demonstrated any stress when he had to deal with issues. He would talk and laugh and joke about it and make you feel more at ease and more relaxed. Up until the last time we had our chat, he was always trying to make sure that we feel that he is okay, he will be fine and he is strong. When we got the report, we were quite devastated," he added. 

Mkhize described Mthembu as someone who loved the simple life and communicating with people, and said the best way to honour his memory was to continue to promote good communication and transparency. 

"I think that will be one of the things that we must keep as the legacy to his memory and all the contributions he has made to actually make sure that people are well informed, and we must remember that government must remain accountable to all our people," he said. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
netcarejackson mthembuhealthcoronavirus
Lottery
1 person bags the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Will you continue to use WhatsApp following the company announcing a change terms of service which would force users to share personal data?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, the terms of service do not bother me enough to switch
53% - 9276 votes
No, I will be switching over to a new service
43% - 7564 votes
I've never used WhatsApp
4% - 699 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
14.98
(-0.28)
ZAR/GBP
20.54
(-0.11)
ZAR/EUR
18.24
(-0.33)
ZAR/AUD
11.61
(-0.08)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(-0.21)
Gold
1862.30
(-0.33)
Silver
25.62
(-1.10)
Platinum
1114.00
(-0.72)
Brent Crude
56.05
(+0.02)
Palladium
2366.74
(+0.71)
All Share
64174.88
(+0.10)
Top 40
58969.37
(+0.19)
Financial 15
11940.13
(-0.48)
Industrial 25
85543.15
(-0.10)
Resource 10
63550.90
(+0.71)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Eco-warriors on ice: 5 matrics to explore Antarctic with renowned...

13 Jan

FEEL GOOD | Eco-warriors on ice: 5 matrics to explore Antarctic with renowned adventurer Riaan Manser
FEEL GOOD | These compassionate chefs turned 'waste food' into 1.3 million meals...

09 Jan

FEEL GOOD | These compassionate chefs turned 'waste food' into 1.3 million meals for the hungry
FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You

15 Dec 2020

FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You
Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'

27 Nov 2020

Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo