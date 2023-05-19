1h ago

'Doctors are not robots': SAMA worried about new shift system for Limpopo healthcare workers

Yoliswa Sobuwa
The Limpopo Department of Health has proposed changes to its working shift system, which could see a reduction in healthcare workers' overtime hours.
Getty Images
  • SAMA says a proposed public shift system may affect the commuted overtime system of its members.
  • The Limpopo health department says it has a high bill from medico-legal claims because of doctors working extra-long hours.
  • SAMA says it is open to discussions with the department.

The South African Medical Association (SAMA) has voiced concern over the introduction of a new shift system in Limpopo public healthcare. 

The Limpopo Department of Health has proposed changes to its working shift system, which could see a reduction in overtime hours worked by healthcare workers.

The department said it had considered several factors in devising the proposed system, including a high medico-legal claims bill, partly linked to doctors working extraordinarily long hours.

In February last year, the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) expressed alarm over the number of medico-legal claims brought against the Limpopo health department, which amounted to R14 billion.

Department spokesperson, Neil Shikwambana, said the medical negligence claims dated back to the 2014/2015 financial year.

READ | Meds sidelined as liability claims hit R14bn

He said most cases were subject to investigations and were yet to reach the courts.

SAMA spokesperson Dr Mvuyisi Mzukwa said the association had, through its attorneys, cautioned the department that implementing the proposed shift system may have severe prejudicial consequences for the doctors affected. 

He said: 

It may also have the effect of unilateral changes to the terms and conditions of its members' employment and, in particular, to the commuted overtime system.

He said the association had endeavoured to clarify this issue with the provincial department, but had failed.

"The association appeals for a facilitated meeting with the department to better understand the process it has undertaken. SAMA is open to discussions with the department and will do its utmost to protect the interests of its members," Mzukwa added.

ALSO READ | SA health crisis: Resource-rich private sector services 15% of SA, public sector limps along

Meanwhile, Shikwambana said the department had just brought in a contingent of 400 doctors for the province. 

"This means we got more help, and we have to place them to get a maximum value for money. We are dealing with several factors, including a high bill of medico-legal claims. Doctors are not robots; they are human beings who get tired," he said.

He added that, when doctors get tired, mistakes happen.

"When there are more doctors, you are saying you are reducing the time a doctor would spend in casualty for 48 hours without getting enough rest."

sa medical associationlimpopo department of healthmvuyisi mzukwaneil shikwambanalimpopopolokwanehealth
