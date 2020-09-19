22m ago

add bookmark

Doctors who work inside the law have nothing to fear – NPA

Nicole McCain
Doctors gather to protest against the killing of Dr Abdulhay Munshi.
Doctors gather to protest against the killing of Dr Abdulhay Munshi.
Azarrah Karrim, News24
  • The NPA says it is duty bound to take action against medical practitioners whose negligence may have resulted in the loss of life.
  • This comes after medical practitioners raised concerns that they could be targeted, following the murder of anaesthetist, Dr Abdulhay Munshi.
  • Munshi was shot dead in Johannesburg on Wednesday afternoon and his killers are still at large.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) says doctors who work within the law have nothing to fear, but the NPA is duty bound to take action against medical practitioners whose alleged negligence may result in the loss of life.

The NPA made the comments after medical practitioners raised concerns that they could be targeted, following the murder of anaesthetist, Dr Abdulhay Munshi.

Munshi was shot dead in Johannesburg on Wednesday afternoon and his killers are still at large.

He was arrested last year on charges of culpable homicide along with co-accused paediatric surgeon Dr Peter Beale following the death of a 10-year-old boy shortly after an operation.

News24 previously reported that the case dismayed the medical community, which insisted there was due process to follow, instead of approaching the courts. Doctors said should the killing of doctors become the norm, they would be discouraged to take on tricky or complicated cases.

In response to these concerns, the NPA released a statement saying in the case of potential negligent loss of life, it is "duty bound to take action with the aim of deciding whether or not, criminal proceedings should be instituted against such a medical practitioner".

NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said a criminal charge of medical negligence was laid by the father of the deceased boy, Zayyan Sayed, in October 2019. The NPA assessed the case docket and established that there was a prima facie case. 

No need for inquest

"The NPA, guided by Section 179(2) of the Constitution of South Africa which empowers the NPA to institute criminal proceedings on behalf of the State and to carry out any necessary functions incidental to instituting criminal proceedings, enrolled a case of culpable homicide against two medical practitioners, namely, Doctor Peter Beale and Doctor Abdulhay Munshi," said Mjonondwane

The decision to prosecute Beale and Munshi meant that there was no need to refer the matter for an inquest hearing, she added.

By law, an inquest shall be conducted in instances where criminal proceedings are not instituted and where a death has occurred and that such death was a result of unnatural causes.

"In this instance, the latter is not applicable," said Mjonondwane.

"Furthermore, the NPA reiterates that the rights to equality before the law applies to every citizen within the borders of South Africa. It is therefore our view that, if medical practitioners, in the execution of their duties, act within the confines of the law, then they do not have to fear criminal prosecution."

Once the prosecution has been furnished with a copy of Munshi's death certificate, charges against him can be formally withdrawn in court. Beale will be back in court on 16 November.

Related Links
HPCSA condemns 'vigilante behaviour' in 'gruesome' death of anaesthetist, Dr Abdulhay Munshi
After long saga, former ANCYL leader Andile Lungisa starts two-year jail term, NPA confirms
Andile Lungisa given until Thursday to begin his jail term - NPA
Read more on:
npaabdulhay munshi
Lottery
Lekker Friday for 3 Daily Lotto jackpot players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Pyjamas or no pyjamas? Is sleeping in your day clothes:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Disgusting!
63% - 1740 votes
Something I've seriously considered
10% - 285 votes
Normal in my household
27% - 748 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 1: The Mission

14h ago

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 1: The Mission
PODCAST | THE STORY: Getting to the root of the Clicks debacle

12 Sep 2020

PODCAST | THE STORY: Getting to the root of the Clicks debacle
PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart

05 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Gary Porritt and Sue Bennett back in court next week

01 Sep

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Gary Porritt and Sue Bennett back in court next week
PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours

29 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched

25 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.33
(-0.06)
ZAR/GBP
21.08
(-0.04)
ZAR/EUR
19.33
(-0.03)
ZAR/AUD
11.90
(-0.03)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-1.15)
Gold
1949.72
(+0.03)
Silver
26.74
(+0.09)
Platinum
928.80
(+0.44)
Brent Crude
43.52
(-0.32)
Palladium
2356.01
(+0.63)
All Share
54673.65
(-0.66)
Top 40
50399.16
(-0.59)
Financial 15
9841.32
(-2.14)
Industrial 25
72558.00
(-1.08)
Resource 10
55438.10
(+0.58)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's...

07 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's rescue efforts
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after...

02 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after accident wrecks car
PICS | Excitement as Roodekrans black eagle chick takes to the skies

01 Sep

PICS | Excitement as Roodekrans black eagle chick takes to the skies
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20262.6) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo