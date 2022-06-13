Document advising that Kelly Khumalo, others be charged for Meyiwa murder holds no merit - NPA

A document which seemingly implicated Kelly Khumalo and others in the Senzo Meyiwa murder was handed to court.

The State said the document was an internal memorandum and opinion which was addressed to the Director of Public Prosecutions.

It said the document had no merit.

The document is derived from a second docket into the Meyiwa murder.

The South Gauteng Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) says an indictment which seemingly implicated singer Kelly Khumalo and others in the murder of Bafana Bafana captain Senzo Meyiwa is a draft internal opinion that holds no merit.

This was revealed in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Monday during the Meyiwa murder trial.

Previously, advocate Zandile Mshololo, who represents one of the five men accused of killing Meyiwa, asked for a postponement to study a second docket into the soccer star's murder.

Mshololo had asked for confirmation of exhibit C. This exhibit is the unsigned indictment document which implicates those who were at the house at the time of Meyiwa's killing, and not the accused before court, as being responsible for his death.

In the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) document, which includes an unsigned indictment, Khumalo, her mother Gladness, her sister Zandi, Meyiwa's two friends, Tumelo Madlala and Mthokozisi Thwala, Zandi's boyfriend Longwe Thwala, and Maggie Phiri are identified as those who should be prosecuted for Meyiwa's murder and defeating the ends of justice.

Prosecutor advocate George Baloyi furnished the defence with the NPA's confirmation on the status of the draft indictment on Monday morning.

WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial forges ahead after State's case takes a knock

Mshololo confirmed that she had received the confirmation and proceeded to read the letter, penned by South Gauteng DPP advocate Andrew Chauke.

According to the letter, the document had no status as it was an internal opinion by a junior prosecutor. It said the document was without merit.

Chauke added that no decision had been made regarding the second docket on which exhibit C was drafted.

Baloyi also addressed Mshololo's assertion that exhibit C was a decision by the DPP to lay charges against those mentioned. He revealed that the entire document purports to be a memorandum by the junior prosecutor which was addressed to the DPP.

He said the document summarised the evidence of the second docket and included a summary of the substantial facts and an unsigned indictment.

It appeared that Mshololo and advocate Malesela Teffo, who represents four of the accused, had focused on the unsigned indictment during court proceedings.

Teffo had previously handed the document to the court during the cross-examination of the State's first witness, Sergeant Thabo Mosia.

Baloyi said:

It boggles the mind as to why the defence categorised a mere memorandum addressed to the DPP as a decision.

Second docket

The NPA document was based on a second docket in the murder of Meyiwa. The existence of two different dockets pertaining to the same incident were in the public domain before the trial started.

It was previously placed on record that there were two case dockets, with different investigating teams making different findings, including on who the suspects were.

In the first case currently before court, Muzikawukhulelwa S'Tembu Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Mncube, Mthokoziseni Ziphozonke Maphisa, and Fisokuhle Ntuli are the accused.

The men are charged with playing a role in the murder of Meyiwa, who was shot in Khumalo's home in Vosloorus, Boksburg, on 26 October 2014.

In the second docket, Khumalo, her mother Gladness, her sister Zandi, Meyiwa's two friends, Tumelo Madlala and Mthokozisi Thwala, Zandi's boyfriend Longwe Thwala, and Maggie Phiri were identified as suspects.

The court previously heard that two witnesses found Phiri cleaning the scene after Meyiwa was shot.

The trial continues.

