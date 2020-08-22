28m ago

add bookmark

Dog drops head of an infant at owner's feet, police launch inquest

Malibongwe Dayimani
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Residents of Reeston Township in East London fear more dogs will dig up more pieces of the baby.
  • The residents are reeling with shock following the dog's disturbing discovery.
  • The police have been slated for allegedly botching the search for the missing body parts.  

Eastern Cape police have opened an inquest docket after the discovery of the head of a two-month-old child.

Resident Sizwe Ntloko said the head was dropped at his feet by his dog as he was about to leave for work at 07:00.

At 09:54 community activist Nosicela Wewe called News24 and said: "The head is still here. We don't know what to do with it. The police just drove off after waiting for too long for forensic services. It is on the stoep of a neighbour.

"I have never seen anything like this. I took a decision not to go to work and called community members."

The incident happened in East London's Reeston Township in the Khayelitsha section, said police spokesperson Captain Khaya Tonjeni.

"A head of a baby was found in Khayelitsha's Reeston Township that was dragged by a dog to a home. The owner saw it in the morning. The baby is estimated to be two months old.

READ | Two men allegedly linked to head found in septic tank drop bail bid

"The K9 Unit was dispatched to check for the body in the bushes nearby, but they couldn't get anything. The head was taken by the mortuary van and the police have opened an inquiry. No arrests have been made at the moment," added Tonjeni.  

Later on Friday, Wewe said the police had removed the head, adding the K9 Unit did not participate after its lone dog refused to do its job.

"They are not telling the truth. The dog refused to step outside the bakkie. Its handler even tried to lure it out of its cage with a bowl of water, but it refused. They drove back without using the dog. They explained that the dog was sick and promised to bring a healthy dog to do the job. It's after 6pm and I doubt they will come again."

She said she asked the police if they would wait for dogs to drag more pieces of the baby to the house.

"Their response was that their dog was sick and that they will fetch another one."

News24 took Wewe's allegations back to the police.

However, Tonjeni could not be reached at the time of writing. His response will be added once received.

Related Links
Morocco court condemns three to death for killing Scandinavian hikers
Raped and slaughtered for muthi ‘to be loved by women’
Slain siblings: Court dismisses another bail bid by father who allegedly killed his 4 children
Read more on:
east londoncrime
Lottery
Lekker Friday for 3 Daily Lotto jackpot players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Blending families: When is the right time to introduce your new love interest to the kids?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Straight away, why wait?
19% - 180 votes
Only once I'm sure they're a keeper
70% - 667 votes
Not until we're engaged, or move in together
11% - 100 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people

24m ago

PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?

18 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?
PODCAST | …ONE MORE THING: Catching up with Lindiwe Mazibuko on SA's response to Covid-19

17 Aug

PODCAST | …ONE MORE THING: Catching up with Lindiwe Mazibuko on SA's response to Covid-19
PODCAST | THE STORY: Femicide still remains the main concern as we celebrate Women's Month

15 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Femicide still remains the main concern as we celebrate Women's Month
AUDIO TRIBUTE | Veteran radio star Bob Mabena was an 'inspiration'

12 Aug

AUDIO TRIBUTE | Veteran radio star Bob Mabena was an 'inspiration'
WATCH | Sip-perb: Pensioner defies the odds and starts winery in her Sebokeng backyard

12 Aug

WATCH | Sip-perb: Pensioner defies the odds and starts winery in her Sebokeng backyard
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
17.14
(-0.09)
ZAR/GBP
22.45
(-0.04)
ZAR/EUR
20.23
(-0.03)
ZAR/AUD
12.28
(-0.03)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.62)
Gold
1940.34
(+0.03)
Silver
26.75
(+0.09)
Platinum
920.02
(+0.23)
Brent Crude
44.57
(-1.21)
Palladium
2171.18
(+0.62)
All Share
55949.92
(+0.58)
Top 40
51669.18
(+0.56)
Financial 15
10224.12
(+2.67)
Industrial 25
74311.87
(+1.16)
Resource 10
56380.72
(-1.04)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
for subscribers
WATCH | Free meals: Langa soup kitchens use bicycles to deliver food

14 Aug

WATCH | Free meals: Langa soup kitchens use bicycles to deliver food
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
Viral video earns 11-year old ballet dancer a scholarship

13 Aug

Viral video earns 11-year old ballet dancer a scholarship
WATCH | Healthcare workers across SA raise spirits by joining in on the...

13 Aug

WATCH | Healthcare workers across SA raise spirits by joining in on the 'Jerusalema challenge'
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20232.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo