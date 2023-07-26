Dog walkers sent out safety warning minutes before Ukrainian hiker was killed in Cape Town

Three suspicious looking men on the mountain kept walking past a couple walking their dog, then doubling back, eventually hiding in bushes.



The couple cut their walk short, and had just sent out a safety alert when the three men came tearing past them with Ukrainian hiker Ivan Ivanov's rucksack.

Ivanov was stabbed to death.

A Hout Bay dog walker and her husband raised the alarm almost immediately after encountering three men behaving suspiciously on the hiking trail where Ukrainian Ivan Ivanov was taking in some fresh air on his rest day, but it was too late.



By the time they had got into their car to get away from the men who had seemed to be targeting them earlier, the three came sprinting past the couple, with one carrying a rucksack that did not seem to belong to them.

When the couple saw the men, they sent an urgent call to the local security company Night Watch. Word spread and another company Community Crime Prevention heard that the men were running down the main road towards Hout Bay.

They caught the first man in a three-pronged movement.

He confessed almost immediately and told CCP where the robbery happened, but even though everyone had reacted quickly, it was too late for Ivanov.

He died from multiple stab wounds on his head, chest and back.

Sinaye Mposelwa, Matthew Giyo and Franklin Isaacs were arrested and charged with murder and robbery with aggravating circumstances.

Mposelwa pleaded guilty on Monday. He said the three had gone to East Fort on Chapman's Peak to hide in the bushes along the hiking trail to rob whoever came past them. They had knives, and they were prepared to use them if anyone put up a fight.

Mposelwa said Ivanov "did not comply", so they stabbed him.

Mposelwa's trial was separated from Giyo and Isaacs' trial because they pleaded not guilty. Their trial began on Tuesday.

The first witness was Jules Silbernagel, who testified that he and his wife had just started walking their dog on the East Fort hiking trail on 27 July when they came upon three men acting "erratically".

"One was trying to jog. One was doing some kind of star jump," Silbernagel testified.

As the couple walked up the trail, the three men walked past them, doubled back, walked past them again, then doubled back again, and hid in a bush.

Silbernagel said:

They were doing a very bad job of hiding. We decided to get off the mountain.





His wife posted an alert on the safety app Buzzer to warn others of the three men, and as they were about to drive off, they saw the men sprinting off the mountain and down the road. One was carrying a rucksack not seen on him earlier.

Silbernagel called Watchman local security, and word spread. Very quickly, another security company, Community Crime Prevention (CCP), apprehended the man and recovered the rucksack.

CCP operations manager John-Jacques de Villiers, testified that he knew the man they caught as "Slizo" from around Hout Bay.

He had blood on his clothes and looked shocked.

De Villiers asked him what had happened, and Slizo told him everything immediately.

"He said they robbed somebody. He said the man was very injured."

This was Mposelwa, who entered into a plea agreement.

According to De Villiers, the "they" Slizo was talking about when he was caught was Mateo and Pokkel from the Hout Bay harbour area. He pointed them out in the dock as Giyo and Isaacs.

He said Mposelwa told them where their victim was, and two security guards rushed to help him while De Villiers waited for the police to fetch Slizo.

The guards told De Villiers that they needed an ambulance for Ivanov. At that stage, they already thought he was dead.

The ambulance arrived.

"Ja, he had passed away," said De Villiers.

Hout Bay police station Sergeant Thembelani Liwani told the court that Ivanov was stabbed very badly.

"It wasn't a nice scene. He was full of blood. His face was full of blood. He was stabbed on the head, on the chest..."

The trial was adjourned until 11:30 on Wednesday for further witness testimony.



