Domestic violence case opened against ANC benefactor

A case of assault with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm and pointing of a firearm has been registered at the Sandton police station against a businessman and ANC benefactor.

The man who owns a consulting company, currently faces a corruption trial in the Bloemfontein High Court, and is out on bail in a R255 million corruption case.

According to police spokesperson, Colonel Mavela Masondo, no arrests had been made.

"We cannot mention the name of a suspect since he has not been arrested. What I can confirm is that it is a domestic violence case," said Masondo.

Masondo added that an investigation was underway.





