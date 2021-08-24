1h ago

Domestic violence the result of 'a complex interplay of culture, masculinity and patriarchy' - study

accreditation
Canny Maphanga
Studies show that, despite strategies, domestic violence persists in South Africa. (Getty Images)
  • Women's month saw domestic violence in the headlines again.
  • Studies show that, despite strategies, domestic violence persists in South Africa.
  • A researcher explains that domestic violence is a result of culture, masculinity and patriarchy.

Women's month is not a cause to celebrate because South Africa is continuing to see the gruesome murder of women.

This time, the brutal murder of Nosicelo Mtebeni shocked citizens and ushered in yet another dark period for the country.

Mtebeni - a final year law student at the University of Fort Hare - was killed, and her dismembered body was left in a suitcase, dumped in the streets of East London. Her boyfriend, a man identified as Aluta Pasile, 25, was arrested and appeared in court for her murder. It was reported that Pasile had confessed to killing Mtebeni for allegedly cheating on him.

"In his confession, he said her behaviour had changed from the beginning of August when she came back from home. He said, all of a sudden, she barred him from accessing her cellphone, and further stated that she had never minded him going through her cellphone before," NPA spokesperson Anelisa Ngcakani told News24.

According to the NPA, a day after [on 17 August], a confrontation ensued, which became physical after Pasile found "love messages" on Mtebeni's phone.

"He alleges that she bit him and scratched him all over the body and, in retaliation, he pushed her against the wall, resulting in her sustaining fatal injuries," Ngcakani said.

Linda Mshweshwe, a researcher at the University of Johannesburg, in a research paper - titled Understanding domestic violence: masculinity, culture, traditions - explains that domestic violence in South Africa is a "consequence of the complex interplay of patriarchy, culture and the negative masculine construct".

According to Mshweshwe, domestic violence persists locally, despite the strategies aimed at addressing the problem.

She adds:

Feminist research reiterates that domestic violence is a consequence of patriarchy, a system that promotes male dominance by giving men powers to dominate and control women.

Mshweshwe's research looked at literature between 2010 and 2020.

"The findings of this study show that domestic violence is not only a consequence of men's desire to demonstrate power over women, but also a result of the complex interplay of culture and the masculinity construct central to patriarchy.

"The concept of hegemonic masculinity illuminates how gender power operates at various levels while also offers an overarching framework for understanding ways in which gender inequalities are produced and reproduced," the study finds.

The research article further finds that gender hierarchy and roles have direct implications for domestic violence in South Africa.

In addition, findings suggest that "the patriarchal cultural norms that promote male dominance need to be recognised in attempts to address domestic violence.

"Lastly, the paper recommends that there must be a focus on changing patriarchal cultural norms and promoting peaceful masculinity to address domestic violence in the country."

