Domestic violence: Women face significant pressure, withdrawing cases not a waste of resources

Domestic violence researcher Lisa Vetten says the withdrawal of assault charges by actress Thuli Phongolo might be considered a waste of state resources.

Vetten says women drop charges for multiple reasons, and only they would know why.

A Women's Legal Centre legal practitioner, Bronwyn Pithey, says women don't approach the criminal justice system to waste time and resources, but because they need help.

Women continue to face undue pressure to overlook instances of domestic violence or refrain from reporting these cases to police, according to experts.

The problem, which has long plagued victims of gender-based violence or domestic abuse, has once again formed the focus of discussions across the country after actress Thuli Phongolo opened an assault case against her boyfriend, music producer and deejay, Themba Sonnyboy Sekowe, popularly known as DJ Maphorisa, earlier this month.

She opened the case on 8 May and Sekowe appeared in court the following day.

He was released on R4 000 bail.

Later, it emerged in court that Phongolo had filed a withdrawal statement.

In a joint statement the pair released on Monday night, Phongolo confirmed her change of heart.

The pair posted the statement to their social media accounts and said they had elected to resolve the matter privately through their management and legal teams.

They also warned that they would pursue legal action against anyone who made "defamatory or false statements".

While the incident has sparked discussion about domestic abuse, the court has not made a finding against Sekowe nor have any of the parties admitted any details of the incident which led to the case being opened.

News24 spoke to experts generally about why women may withdraw cases after claiming to have been abused or assaulted.

Lisa Vetten, a researcher in the Faculty of Humanities at the University of Johannesburg, said:

Women drop charges for multiple reasons. For some, it's because they don't have jobs, and for some, it's because they remain dependent on their partners, and dependency is not the only reason to drop charges. But it's only the woman who'd know why she withdrew the charges.

She added that people shouldn't disregard the fact that men do the same.

According to Vetten, many women drop charges quickly because of pressure from family and friends.

She said some dropped charges because they genuinely thought their partners would change.

Despite the joint statement it remains unclear why Phongolo decided against pursuing a criminal case.

Bronwyn Pithey, a legal practitioner at the Women's Legal Centre, said society had put immense pressure on women who experienced domestic violence.

"Women carry an incredible responsibility of maintaining relationships and expectations from society not to leave relationships and break families up. It's misplaced because the cause of the disintegration of a family can easily be a result of the violence, yet women tend to be blamed for it rather than placing blame where it should be," she said.

She added that domestic violence was very complicated.

"There's a very complex dynamic between people, and the nature of the relationship very often dictates when and how women feel they can leave domestic violence situations. As we are very aware, leaving a perpetrator can often exacerbate or escalate the violence, and for that reason, many women don't leave."

Pithey added that financial dependency was one of the reasons women did not leaving abusive partners.

Family dynamics and the organisation of family units also play a role, she added.

"It also has a lot to do with family structures, that women are reluctant for children to grow up without fathers.

She said:

At the end of the day, women are not looking to have men incarcerated and punished because that has a negative effect on the whole family structure and has a negative effect on the ability to bring in resources.

The police system has also failed women who have reported domestic violence cases, she said.



"There are examples of women who have sought police assistance and were turned away, only to be violently assaulted and lose their lives as a result of domestic violence situations.

She said women do not approach the criminal justice system to waste time and resources but because they need help.

"I don't think it can, on any level, be justified by law enforcement to say women withdrawing charges is a waste of state resources. Police are there to provide protection, and if a woman changes her mind, then police have to understand why the woman has changed her mind."

Vetten and Pithey said the police system shouldn't be the only option open to South African women who are faced with abuse in relationships.

Instead, there should be other ways of offering help, such as programmes and referrals to clinical and legal professionals.



