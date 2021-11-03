20m ago

Domestic worker arrested for fraud for allegedly taking photos of employer's documents

accreditation
Cebelihle Mthethwa
A domestic worker has been arrested.
Gallo Images/Sharon Seretlo
  • A domestic worker has been arrested on a fraud charge in Mpumalanga.
  • She allegedly conspired to steal her employer's identity and valuable information.
  • Her employer got a call from someone who was adamant her helper had already given her information to someone who later used it for criminal purposes.

A domestic worker has been arrested on a fraud charge in Mpumalanga after she allegedly took photos of her employer's important documents, ostensibly to use it for criminal purposes.

"The complainant reported that she got information that her 26-year-old employee has photos of her documents [ID, bank card and an actual photo] on her (the suspect) cellphone. According to the complainant, she did not give permission to the employee to have copies of such documents," police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said.

"Her passport details, banking information and daily routine, among others, were already given away," Mpumalanga Community Safety, Security and Liaison MEC Vusi Shongwe added.

Shongwe said according to the employer, she received a tip-off from someone who was adamant the suspect had already given her information to someone who later used it for criminal purposes. 

It was then revealed she had compromising information about the woman and her family, he added.

"The woman confirmed the tip-off she received on the impeding robbery after probing the helper's cellphone."

The domestic worker was arrested on Tuesday but has yet to appear in court.

Shongwe urged residents to be extremely cautious of helpers or domestic workers they employed.

"Failure to do so could result in huge losses and even endanger their lives or that of their families."

He appealed to communities to be wary of syndicates who used helpers to target prominent people to scam them out of money or stage residential robberies.

Shongwe advised:
Thorough background checks should be made of people we hire in our houses, whether they are local or foreign nationals. Where possible, people should use employment agencies to source helpers.

Meanwhile, he advised social clubs members to approach the police for assistance when they doled money at the end of the year.

Shongwe said over the years, the police have been inundated with complaints of people who have been robbed of huge amounts of money.

He advised communities to avoid carrying large sums of cash but to rather share the dividends by doing electronic transfers. 

