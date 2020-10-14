1h ago

add bookmark

Domestic worker, co-accused in the murder of Ocean Basket owner denied bail

Cebelihle Mthethwa
Lizette Deacon, 55, and her mother, Hettie Deacon, 70.
Lizette Deacon, 55, and her mother, Hettie Deacon, 70.
Netwerk24

Two of the four suspects who are accused of murdering a Polokwane Ocean Basket owner and her elderly mother have been denied bail.

Domestic worker Sophy Mmako and Casper Mudau appeared at the Polokwane Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.

"The Presiding Officer Ms Janine Ungerer said that Zimbabwean Casper Mudau might evade trial as he is in the country illegally. And Sophy is a flight risk as she has provided the police with more than two addresses," said regional National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi.

The two, along with Abibi Hamid and Lazarus Mahlo, faced charges of murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances and kidnapping after Hettie and Lizette Deacon were found stabbed to death in Welgelegen last month.

READ | Two of four accused of killing Ocean Basket owner abandon bail bids

Their bodies were allegedly found tied up in the back of their SUV.

Netwerk24 previously reported that Mmako had worked for Hettie for the past 24 years, while Mahlo had until recently worked at one of Lizette's Ocean Basket branches.

The cause of death was found to be suffocation following autopsies, it reported. 

Malabi-Dzhangi said the case had been postponed to 30 November for further investigations.

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Brendin Horner murder: 'We saw it coming, we begged and nothing happened' - farmers tell Cele
Senekal: As man returns to court for 'inciting violence', Cele visits family of Brendin Horner
Marikana massacre: Trial postponed after court interpreter falls ill
Read more on:
polokwanelimpopocourts
Lottery
2 players bag R114k in the Daily Lotto prize
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Who do you think is going to win the 2020 US election?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Biden is going to take it
47% - 557 votes
It's four more years for Trump
53% - 619 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape

05 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape
PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture

04 Oct 2020

PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road

28 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road
PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN

26 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN
PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?

20 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 1: The Mission

19 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 1: The Mission
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.49
(-0.21)
ZAR/GBP
21.52
(-1.09)
ZAR/EUR
19.40
(-0.36)
ZAR/AUD
11.85
(-0.45)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.45)
Gold
1908.70
(+0.87)
Silver
24.45
(+1.27)
Platinum
864.00
(-0.17)
Brent Crude
42.39
(+1.75)
Palladium
2344.37
(+2.17)
All Share
55424.08
(+0.67)
Top 40
51077.31
(+0.70)
Financial 15
9686.95
(-0.90)
Industrial 25
75765.50
(+0.59)
Resource 10
54731.95
(+1.26)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Man who lost job during lockdown turns to funny placards to raise funds

08 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Man who lost job during lockdown turns to funny placards to raise funds
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | WATCH: Woman starts baking business after surviving Covid-19 and...

07 Oct

FEEL GOOD | WATCH: Woman starts baking business after surviving Covid-19 and losing her job
WATCH | Musicians bring cheer to Cape Town’s frontline workers in concert on...

30 Sep

WATCH | Musicians bring cheer to Cape Town’s frontline workers in concert on open-top bus
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20287.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo