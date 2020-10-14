Domestic worker, co-accused in the murder of Ocean Basket owner denied bail

Two of the four suspects who are accused of murdering a Polokwane Ocean Basket owner and her elderly mother have been denied bail.



Domestic worker Sophy Mmako and Casper Mudau appeared at the Polokwane Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.

"The Presiding Officer Ms Janine Ungerer said that Zimbabwean Casper Mudau might evade trial as he is in the country illegally. And Sophy is a flight risk as she has provided the police with more than two addresses," said regional National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi.

The two, along with Abibi Hamid and Lazarus Mahlo, faced charges of murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances and kidnapping after Hettie and Lizette Deacon were found stabbed to death in Welgelegen last month.

Their bodies were allegedly found tied up in the back of their SUV.

Netwerk24 previously reported that Mmako had worked for Hettie for the past 24 years, while Mahlo had until recently worked at one of Lizette's Ocean Basket branches.

The cause of death was found to be suffocation following autopsies, it reported.

Malabi-Dzhangi said the case had been postponed to 30 November for further investigations.

