Domestic worker salaries take centre stage as Ramaphosa woos women voters ahead of polls

Juniour Khumalo
President Cyril Ramaphosa addressing a Cosatu women’s event on decent work for domestic workers in Tembisa.
  • President Cyril Ramaphosa says the government plans to ensure that the average domestic worker salary would be equal to the national minimum wage by next year.
  • Currently domestic workers earn R19.09 per hour while the national minimum wage was increased from R20.76 to R21.69 per hour for 2021.
  • Ramaphosa also pledged to ensure that government employs enough labour inspectors. 

In a bid to appeal to the biggest voter constituency, women, President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday said plans were afoot to ensure that the average salary for domestic workers will, by 2022, be equal to the national minimum wage.

Ramaphosa, who was on the campaign trail in Tembisa, Ekurhuleni, also promised that government was working towards employing enough inspectors to ensure that they could observe the working conditions of all domestic workers and ensure that they are not exploited. 

Addressing a Cosatu women's event held at the Imbizo restaurant in Tembisa mall, Ramaphosa said while women made up the greatest number of registered voters and had, in past elections been the most active voters, they did not enjoy the fruits of democracy. 

This was because of persisting inequalities and a lack of opportunities which forced many to accept exploitative conditions as domestic workers, said Ramaphosa. 

READ | Employers are using the pandemic as an excuse to terminate domestic workers

"If we create more economic opportunities for women, we put greater pressure on employers to improve the salaries and working conditions for domestic workers."

Ramaphosa added that he too was a child of a domestic worker and their plight was one that was close to his heart. 

"It is important that we acknowledge, recognise and celebrate these very important people who do work day in and day out in our country. The contribution of domestic workers in our country and also our economy is immense. And it is a contribution that many of us may never realise, but still remains a mammoth contribution. 

READ | News24's Out of Order Index: Do coalitions work at local government

"Around a million domestic workers and more carry out essential household tasks like cooking, cleaning and caring for various people in various households and it is important that we applaud these very important people who do this type of work," said Ramaphosa. 

He was quick to add that the ANC would not stop recognising the work done by domestic workers, and that government was already at an advanced stage of ensuring that by 2022, the salaries of this workforce was at least equal to the national minimum wage. 

Currently, domestic workers earned between R2 614 and R2 916 a month as their minimum wage was capped at R19.09 per hour, while the national minimum wage was increased from R20.76 to R21.69 per hour for 2021, which came into effect from 1 March.

Ramaphosa
President Cyril Ramaphosa and Cosatu president Zingiswa Losi at a Cosatu women’s event on decent work for domestic workers held at the Imbizo restaurant in Tembisa mall.
Juniour Khumalo

Ramaphosa also added that beyond ensuring that the domestic worker minimum wage was equal to the national minimum wage, government would ensure that inspectors were employed to check on the working conditions of domestic workers. 

"The day will come when government will employ enough inspectors to ensure that they knock on every door of households in our country to go and inspect how domestic workers are treated."

He said this was necessary because despite the legal protection that domestic workers enjoyed, some employers still continued to ignore them due to the nature and location of domestic work. 

As a parting shot, he urged the scores of women who had come out in their numbers, to do the same - come the municipal elections on Monday and ensure that they have a say on who governed them. 

Read more on:
anccyril ramaphosapretoriagautengpoliticslabourelections 2021
