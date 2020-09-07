2h ago

add bookmark

Domestic worker's 6-week-old baby killed by dog in 'tragic accident'

Riaan Grobler
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A baby was killed by a dog who seemingly wanted to help her.
A baby was killed by a dog who seemingly wanted to help her.
News24

A domestic worker's 6-week-old baby girl was killed by her employer's dog in what police have described as a "tragic accident" at a residential estate in Johannesburg on Thursday. 

According to Honeydew police spokesperson Captain Balan Muthan, the baby was asleep while her mother was working, but then woke up and started crying. 

"The family's dogs heard the baby crying. Paternal instincts got into the dog and it went to lift the child up. Unfortunately the child then sustained injuries that led to her passing away." 

READ | Baby among three people dead in Durban horror crash

According to Muthan the domestic worker - who has not been named - and her baby, lived with the family.  

Muthan said the family kept two dogs and he did not find them aggressive. 

"Unknowingly, I stood next to that dog [that killed the baby], and there was no aggression at all. This was just a tragic, unfortunate accident."

Muthan added that the baby wasn't badly bitten, but suffered fatal injuries owing to the dog's attempt to move her. 

"The matter is under investigation. The dog - a husky - has been taken to the SPCA and an inquest docket has been opened." 

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.

Related Links
Baby girl flung from car as alleged drunk driver hits car while fleeing another accident scene
Family Rottweiler shot dead after attacking toddler
Toddler traumatised after dog attack leaves her face damaged
Read more on:
sapsjohannebsurganimals
Lottery
2 scoop R116k in the Daily Lotto prize
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Gyms are now open again. Have you gone back yet?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, and it was great
20% - 1214 votes
Yes, but I wasn't impressed and won't be back soon
5% - 299 votes
No, I'm not comfortable with going back yet
54% - 3319 votes
Not yet, but I plan to
22% - 1330 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart

05 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Gary Porritt and Sue Bennett back in court next week

01 Sep

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Gary Porritt and Sue Bennett back in court next week
PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours

29 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched

25 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched
PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people

22 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?

18 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.76
(-0.83)
ZAR/GBP
22.04
(-0.14)
ZAR/EUR
19.81
(-0.74)
ZAR/AUD
12.19
(-0.79)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.93)
Gold
1929.68
(-0.23)
Silver
26.84
(+0.09)
Platinum
900.00
(+0.17)
Brent Crude
42.28
(0.00)
Palladium
2289.52
(+0.58)
All Share
54384.00
(+0.94)
Top 40
50186.80
(+0.94)
Financial 15
9497.03
(+0.22)
Industrial 25
72287.02
(-0.05)
Resource 10
55635.09
(+2.46)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's...

2h ago

FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's rescue efforts
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after...

02 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after accident wrecks car
PICS | Excitement as Roodekrans black eagle chick takes to the skies

01 Sep 2020

PICS | Excitement as Roodekrans black eagle chick takes to the skies
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20251.3) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo