Domestic worker's 6-week-old baby killed by dog in 'tragic accident'

A domestic worker's 6-week-old baby girl was killed by her employer's dog in what police have described as a "tragic accident" at a residential estate in Johannesburg on Thursday.

According to Honeydew police spokesperson Captain Balan Muthan, the baby was asleep while her mother was working, but then woke up and started crying.

"The family's dogs heard the baby crying. Paternal instincts got into the dog and it went to lift the child up. Unfortunately the child then sustained injuries that led to her passing away."

According to Muthan the domestic worker - who has not been named - and her baby, lived with the family.

Muthan said the family kept two dogs and he did not find them aggressive.

"Unknowingly, I stood next to that dog [that killed the baby], and there was no aggression at all. This was just a tragic, unfortunate accident."

Muthan added that the baby wasn't badly bitten, but suffered fatal injuries owing to the dog's attempt to move her.

"The matter is under investigation. The dog - a husky - has been taken to the SPCA and an inquest docket has been opened."

