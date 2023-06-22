1h ago

Share

Donations to NPA were in kind, not in cash – justice dept

accreditation
Cebelihle Bhengu
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Government stresses NPA funding is in-kind amid accusations it opened 'doors of justice for sale'.
Government stresses NPA funding is in-kind amid accusations it opened 'doors of justice for sale'.
Fani Mahuntsi/Gallo Images
  • The National Prosecuting Authority has reiterated that donations declared in its annual report were in kind.
  • This comes after the EFF said the authority compromised its independence by accepting donations.
  • Justice department spokesperson Chrispin Phiri said in-kind donations meant donors offered services - not cash.

Putting paid to accusations that the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) was "opening the doors of justice for sale", the Department of Justice and Correctional Services has reiterated that donations made to the prosecuting authority were in kind - not in cash.

Justice department spokesperson Chrispin Phiri was responding to the EFF's claims that the NPA had compromised its independence by accepting donations.

However, Phiri said in-kind donations meant donors offered services the NPA needed - not money.

"An example of an in-kind donation is specialist training being provided to prosecutors, or a retail outlet sponsoring Thuthuzela Care Centres," he said.  

On Wednesday, the EFF claimed Justice Minister Ronald Lamola "accepted R43 million from private donors", despite opposition from the party and "justice-loving South Africans". 

READ | NPA to decide whether to criminal charge Kunene over Malema cockroach comments

It added that the NPA exposed itself to compromise and influence by accepting donations from external funders. 

It also pointed out that the NPA should be state funded and blamed corruption exposed in the state capture inquiry.

External funding would not be required if the government functioned optimally, it said.

"The commission was a daily horror soap opera to the tune of R1 billion with no tangible results. So there are sufficient state resources for NPA to operate optimally. However, the ANC is incapable of governing effectively," the party said.

The NPA declared R43.5 million in in-kind donations from businesses, non-profit organisations and legal practitioners.

It said:

These partnerships have resulted in key capacity building and strategic initiatives that have promoted the NPA's ability to respond to complex challenges. Strategy operations and compliance (SOC) ensures that these partnerships are managed in full compliance with relevant prescripts and delegations.

The EFF also lamented the acceptance of donations pending the finalisation of the NPA donor funding policy. 

In March, News24 reported that Lamola said the NPA was in the final stages of approving an amended NPA donor funding policy aligned with National Treasury donor funding guidelines and regulations.

Responding to a written parliamentary question, Lamola said the NPA had delegations from its accounting officer to accept donations in kind of less than R2 million.

He said: "This in-kind support focused on specialised consultancy services, project management support and capacity development for NPA colleagues working on complex state capture matters. This partnership was mentioned by the president as a positive development in the government's formal response to the Zondo Commission findings."

"Where a donation is in cash, the normal regime of channelling funds through the National Treasury will apply," he added.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
department of justice and correctional servicesnational prosecuting authoritychrispin phiricrime and courtspolitics
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Will you cash out a portion of your pension when the two-pot retirement system takes effect?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I need the money
29% - 1607 votes
No, it feels a little reckless
57% - 3176 votes
Uhm, I withdrew my pension already
14% - 787 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Scam Nation: How fraudsters are finding creative ways to get their hands on your cash

21 Jun

LISTEN | Scam Nation: How fraudsters are finding creative ways to get their hands on your cash
LISTEN | Loftus darling Derick Hougaard is fighting for his life in hospital. What we know so far

21 Jun

LISTEN | Loftus darling Derick Hougaard is fighting for his life in hospital. What we know so far
LISTEN | Driven up the Pole: Pieter du Toit on Presidency's R16m logistical flop, Warsaw airport...

20 Jun

LISTEN | Driven up the Pole: Pieter du Toit on Presidency's R16m logistical flop, Warsaw airport standoff
LISTEN | Can the NHI Bill resolve SA's health crisis?

20 Jun

LISTEN | Can the NHI Bill resolve SA's health crisis?
LISTEN | A probe, premature exit and hearsay – unpacking Tawana Kupe's University of Pretoria saga

16 Jun

LISTEN | A probe, premature exit and hearsay – unpacking Tawana Kupe's University of Pretoria saga
LISTEN | ANC's Grand Slam: Magashule aced out!

14 Jun

LISTEN | ANC's Grand Slam: Magashule aced out!
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.33
-0.0%
Rand - Pound
23.40
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
20.16
-0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.45
+0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.0%
Platinum
944.45
-0.8%
Palladium
1,342.59
+0.4%
Gold
1,930.56
-0.1%
Silver
22.65
-0.0%
Brent Crude
77.12
+1.6%
Top 40
69,703
-0.8%
All Share
75,081
-0.7%
Resource 10
62,912
-1.9%
Industrial 25
102,190
-0.1%
Financial 15
16,013
-0.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Pietermaritzburg man will run 7th Comrades barefoot to raise R250 000 for homeless...

10 Jun

Pietermaritzburg man will run 7th Comrades barefoot to raise R250 000 for homeless shelter
WATCH | Dancing, singing SA firefighters a hot hit in Canada

09 Jun

WATCH | Dancing, singing SA firefighters a hot hit in Canada
WATCH | Free State game reserve welcomes three cheetah cubs

08 Jun

WATCH | Free State game reserve welcomes three cheetah cubs
FEEL GOOD | Four men in a tuk-tuk: The ultimate road trip to raise funds for...

04 Jun

FEEL GOOD | Four men in a tuk-tuk: The ultimate road trip to raise funds for wildlife rangers
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Speed, power, value: 7 reasons why the new MacBook range is the best out there

19 Jun

Speed, power, value: 7 reasons why the new MacBook range is the best out there
WATCH | Social selling and Gen Z: How eCommerce leads to business growth

15 Jun

WATCH | Social selling and Gen Z: How eCommerce leads to business growth
WATCH: Here's why this commercial architect uses his Mac to make magic

14 Jun

WATCH: Here's why this commercial architect uses his Mac to make magic
Which Mac is right for you?

15 Jun

Which Mac is right for you?
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23172.11) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo