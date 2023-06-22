Donations to NPA were in kind, not in cash – justice dept

The National Prosecuting Authority has reiterated that donations declared in its annual report were in kind.

This comes after the EFF said the authority compromised its independence by accepting donations.

Justice department spokesperson Chrispin Phiri said in-kind donations meant donors offered services - not cash.

Putting paid to accusations that the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) was "opening the doors of justice for sale", the Department of Justice and Correctional Services has reiterated that donations made to the prosecuting authority were in kind - not in cash.

Justice department spokesperson Chrispin Phiri was responding to the EFF's claims that the NPA had compromised its independence by accepting donations.

However, Phiri said in-kind donations meant donors offered services the NPA needed - not money.

"An example of an in-kind donation is specialist training being provided to prosecutors, or a retail outlet sponsoring Thuthuzela Care Centres," he said.

On Wednesday, the EFF claimed Justice Minister Ronald Lamola "accepted R43 million from private donors", despite opposition from the party and "justice-loving South Africans".

It added that the NPA exposed itself to compromise and influence by accepting donations from external funders.

It also pointed out that the NPA should be state funded and blamed corruption exposed in the state capture inquiry.

External funding would not be required if the government functioned optimally, it said.

"The commission was a daily horror soap opera to the tune of R1 billion with no tangible results. So there are sufficient state resources for NPA to operate optimally. However, the ANC is incapable of governing effectively," the party said.

The NPA declared R43.5 million in in-kind donations from businesses, non-profit organisations and legal practitioners.

It said:

These partnerships have resulted in key capacity building and strategic initiatives that have promoted the NPA's ability to respond to complex challenges. Strategy operations and compliance (SOC) ensures that these partnerships are managed in full compliance with relevant prescripts and delegations.

The EFF also lamented the acceptance of donations pending the finalisation of the NPA donor funding policy.

In March, News24 reported that Lamola said the NPA was in the final stages of approving an amended NPA donor funding policy aligned with National Treasury donor funding guidelines and regulations.

Responding to a written parliamentary question, Lamola said the NPA had delegations from its accounting officer to accept donations in kind of less than R2 million.

He said: "This in-kind support focused on specialised consultancy services, project management support and capacity development for NPA colleagues working on complex state capture matters. This partnership was mentioned by the president as a positive development in the government's formal response to the Zondo Commission findings."

"Where a donation is in cash, the normal regime of channelling funds through the National Treasury will apply," he added.



