Donovan Moodley wants court to set aside parole denial over Leigh Matthews killing - report

Alex Patrick
Donovan Moodley in court.
Bongiwe Gumede
  • Leigh Matthews' killer, Donovan Moodley, did not receive parole last month. 
  • Moodley has now asked the Gauteng High Court to review and set aside this decision.
  • He has asked the minister of justice and correctional services, and the department to show him "ubuntu". 

Leigh Matthews' killer, Donovan Moodley, has asked the Gauteng High Court to review and set aside the parole board's decision not to release him, according to media reports.

Last month, Moodley again attempted to get parole after being denied in January 2022.

On 30 March, he changed his version of events, saying he shot Matthews because she was screaming.

According to the Pretoria News, Moodley pleaded with Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola, the Department of Correctional Services and the parole board to show him "ubuntu … and only oppose [the] facts and not legal technicalities".

According to the publication, he called on the department and parole board "to make all documents on which it based its decision not to grant him parole available to him within 15 days".

This because he needed to use those documents to have the refusal of his parole overturned.

"I make this application as a layman and would appreciate the assistance of the court in this matter."

Moodley added as a "lay litigant", he should not be held to the same standard of accuracy as lawyers.

"This honourable court is pleaded with to exercise its inherent jurisdiction and come to my aid should the need arise.

"I humbly submit that this would be in the interest of justice and the public," he said in his affidavit.

Moodley abducted Matthews from Bond University in Sandton in 2004.

She was held captive in exchange for R50 000 ransom money. The money was paid over by her father, but Moodley shot her three times instead of letting her go.

leigh matthews
Leigh Matthews.

He pleaded guilty to murder, kidnapping and extortion in 2005 and was sentenced to life imprisonment for murder, 15 years for kidnapping, and 10 years for extortion.

Speaking to News24 last month, Rob Matthews said Moodley's latest version of why he shot Leigh was a fabrication because in the 18 years he had been imprisoned, he never said she was screaming.

The Matthews family wanted to know who else was involved, and what specific role did they play. They also wanted to know where she was kept for 10 days before her body was dumped on a field in Walkerville. 

The family also wanted Moodley to give up the names and identities of those who helped him, so that the cops can effect more arrests. 

Who is he protecting and why? But none of these answers were given to the Matthews family on Wednesday.

Instead, Moodley maintained he acted alone and apologised for what he did.


