'Don't be inquisitive': Gauteng top cop warns Joburg residents to stay away from explosion site

Iavan Pijoos, Ntwaagae Seleka and Alex Patrick
  • Gauteng police commissioner Lieutenant-Colonel Elias Mawela has warned residents to stay away from the areas affected by the blast in the Joburg CBD. 
  • Mawela said the dog unit had been deployed to search for a child believed to be missing. 
  • One person died and more than 40 people were injured following the blast whose cause is not yet known.

Gauteng police commissioner Lieutenant-Colonel Elias Mawela has urged Johannesburg residents to be extra vigilant and refrain from going near the areas affected by Wednesday night's blast.

“As difficult as it is, we are trying to communicate to communities to be cautious so that we don’t have further injuries in that particular space.

“You will recall the last incident we had in Boksburg; some of the people were injured because they were just curious and inquisitive and went there.

“For your own safety, respect this area because it has not been declared safe,” Mawela said during a briefing on Thursday.

Mawela’s instruction to residents comes after pupils, workers, and onlookers were spotted crossing the damaged road despite a warning from authorities to steer clear of the affected area.

Mawela confirmed that the dog unit had been deployed to search for a child that had been reported missing.

He said:

We could not detect [a] body in that particular space. We don't have the age and description of the child. We are looking for the parents of that child who is alleged to be missing. We call on the family to report the missing child to the Joburg police station.

Mawela said anyone who had a missing relative should report to the nearest police station.

He also said that they were awaiting the final report on the blast before making any decisions.

“We don't suspect any criminal activity, and we haven't opened a criminal case. The report will dictate which case to open. We have opened an inquest docket,” he said.

On Thursday morning, the inner city experienced severe traffic congestion after the blast tore open parts of Lilian Ngoyi (formerly Bree) Street on Wednesday night. The road has since been cordoned off, and traffic is being rerouted.

Joburg's emergency management services spokesperson, Robert Mulaudzi, confirmed Thursday morning that a man's body was found near the explosion site.

He said officials recovered the body while moving the damaged vehicles. Mulaudzi said it looked like the person was trapped under a taxi.

He added that the explosion injured more than 40 people while 37 vehicles, most minibus taxis, were damaged.

Johannesburg MMC for Public Safety Dr Mgcini Tshwaku said it was unsafe under the buildings on either side of Lilian Ngoyi Street and that the whole area had been cordoned off.

The buildings have not yet been evacuated.

Tshwaku was visiting patients in various hospitals when he spoke to News24 on Thursday morning. He said some of the injured people had been discharged.

An explosion caused major damage to infrastructure in the Johannesburg CBD.
Authorities are looking at the utility drawings under the blast site to assist them to map out where the cables, sewage lines, gas lines, and water lines were before they excavate on Thursday, Tshwaku said.

Egoli Gas has turned off the supply in the area so the ground can be safely excavated.

Tshwaku said he doubted whether there were people underground where the explosion occurred but said a geotech company would be roped in to do an infrared scanning to see if there were people underground at the time of the blast.

He said another section of the road had collapsed and would be inspected for bodies.

