'Don't listen to everything people say': King Misuzulu denies he was poisoned

King Misuzulu kaZwelithini has denied the allegations that he was poisoned.

In a video shared on social media, the king says he went to Eswatini for a routine medical check-up.

Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi issued a statement late on Saturday evening stating that Misuzulu may have been poisoned after senior induna DouglasXaba's death.

King Misuzulu kaZwelithini has addressed allegations that he was poisoned and reassured the Zulu nation that he is fine.

In a video shared on social media, the king said there was "nothing wrong with me whatsoever".

Misuzulu said he had sought seclusion after the death of senior induna Douglas Xaba.

"Yes, I did lose a very close friend of mine. He was my brother, he was family to me. When I got the news, I was very upset. There was a lot of discomfort," the king said.

As a result, he travelled to Eswatini for his medical check-up that was due.

"I felt that I needed to be somewhere secluded," he said.

The king added that he was in good health.

"Everything is well-functioning. Please, don't listen to everything that people say."

WATCH: King Misuzulu KaZwelithini denying that he was poisoned. He says everything is fine with him and asked the Zulu nation to be at ease. @IOL pic.twitter.com/YWrc5PqPKZ — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) July 3, 2023

BREAKING: AmaZulu King MisiZulu kaZwelithini says he is in good health & denies that he was poisoned. ??He doesn't speak like a King though... hastag disappointed ??but Who's the dude in red jacket chiming in whole time??? ????‍???? pic.twitter.com/aPdxOpVD1R — Selwyn Addinall | Kallard TV ® (@AddinallSelwyn) July 4, 2023

News24 previously reported that the Zulu Royal House said Misuzulu underwent minor medical check-ups and was not admitted to the hospital.

Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, the traditional prime minister for the Zulu nation, issued a statement late on Saturday evening saying that Misuzulu may have been poisoned after Xaba's death.

However, the royal house quashed those rumours.

A number of the king's confidants were assassinated last year, including Dumisani Blasius Khumalo, a member of the Usuthu Traditional Council. He was shot dead shortly after attending the reed dance in Nongoma, KwaZulu-Natal.

Prince Mbongiseni Milton Muntukaphiwana Zulu, another close ally, was also shot dead in Nongoma in November, and his bodyguard was wounded.



