Don't panic, says education dept, clinicians as Covid-19 cases among children rise

Two children in KwaZulu-Natal have allegedly died of Covid-19 complications this month.

The N ICD has recorded an increase in the number of positive cases among people younger than 20.

Clinicians, government have stressed though that most children will only experience mild symptoms.

Health experts and the basic education department have appealed for calm amid an increase in Covid-19 cases among children. Official data shows a rise in cases in children between the ages of 10 and 19 years, which the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) says can most likely be "explained by clusters reported from schools". However, clinicians and government officials have stressed the point that most children will only experience mild symptoms. In recent weeks, the parents of two children in KwaZulu-Natal, Kaitlyn Pillay and Shanika Balsarang, have claimed that their children died of Covid-19. Medical experts have not yet confirmed this. It's also unclear whether any of the children had comorbidities. KwaZulu-Natal education spokesperson Muzi Mhlambi confirmed that the parents of both children informed the department that the children died of Covid-19 complications. In response to a request for comment, the provincial health department said it didn't "discuss patients' causes of death". On Monday, a group of parents and residents protested outside a Phoenix school which was attended by one of the pupils who died. But Mhlambi urged parents not to protests outside schools. READ | Grey College closes after 60 Covid-19 cases reported National Professional Teachers' Organisation of SA (Naptosa) chief executive officer Thirona Moodley said they were saddened by the deaths. "We are also very aware of the high rate of infections in the schools," Moodley said. National education department spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga cautioned parents against disrupting teaching and learning.

"No one is forced to take their child to school. We said that learners should go back to school under the risk-adjusted system. If the school has the resources to have all the learners back, they should do that. If they can't, they should continue with rotational lessons."

Mhlanga said children who die of Covid-19 usually have comorbidities. "The science around that is that children are less likely to have serious disease." Mediclinic chief clinical officer Dr Gerrit De Villiers echoed this. "Covid-19 in children usually presents as a mild infection, with a minority requiring hospital admission and even fewer intensive care admission. "The milder disease could be due to children having some cross-protection from other coronavirus infections, which often causes common colds in children. The exceptions to these would be very young patients or those with other illnesses that may affect their body's immunity." Increase in cases The increase in the number of young people testing positive for Covid-19 was reflected in the NICD's surveillance report. The report indicated that the percentage of people who tested positive - in the week ending on 7 August - was highest in individuals aged 10 to 14 years (27.4%), 55 to 59 years (27.3%) and 15 to 19 years (27.2%). In males, the percentage who tested positive was highest in individuals aged 10 to 14 years (27.4%) and 15 to 19 (27.5%). ALSO READ | KwaZulu-Natal has officially entered Covid-19 third wave - Zikalala The NICD report said the increase in cases in people under the age of 20 might be due to cluster outbreaks in schools. "This could be explained by clusters reported from schools. Clusters occurring in schools will have to be monitored, and response strengthened as schools remain open. Ongoing monitoring of case numbers is important in order to identify changes in trends to inform public health response," the report read. Dr Aslam Dasoo of the Progressive Health Forum cautioned against closing schools. "The harm caused by keeping schools closed far exceeds the risk of getting seriously infected. Most children have very mild infections, and transmissibility is lower from children to adults." He said most children were infected in communities and not at school, adding:

We must not dismiss people’s fears and emotions but at the same time, proper perspective must be kept in mind. Society always has a stronger reaction when it’s children who are affected. However, in the broad scheme of things, there is no reason to be concerned now.

De Villiers said that while he was unable to name the biggest drivers for infections in people younger than 20, the situation was not unique to South Africa. "This trend has been noted worldwide and is not particular to South Africa," he said.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.