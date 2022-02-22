Don't panic, says Western Cape health dept over typhoid fever cluster outbreaks

The Western Cape Department of Health has called on the public not to panic following cluster outbreaks of typhoid fever.

Meanwhile, North West Health MEC Madoda Sambatha has called on communities in the JB Marks municipality to remain calm but vigilant as there are no confirmed typhoid cases in the area.

The Western Cape Department of Health has called on the public not to panic following cluster outbreaks of typhoid fever, also known as enteric fever.

"Whole-genome sequencing of enteric fever isolates, as part of the health responses, has identified specific 'strains' responsible for separate clusters in these districts, confirming that in those districts cases are linked and there is ongoing local transmission," the department said in a statement on Monday.

According to the department, these local outbreaks of enteric fever come amid a surge in diarrhoea cases, which occurs annually at this time of year.

It said:

Cases of enteric fever are being managed by the Department of Health in specific areas, and we urge the public to be assured that there is no cause for panic.

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said typhoid broke out last Wednesday.

On Monday, NICD spokesperson Sinenhlanhla Jimoh said numerous social media posts containing false information about enteric fever in South Africa were attracting widespread attention and causing needless concern and panic.

"These posts allege either that there are currently cases of enteric fever in certain towns or provinces caused by contaminated municipal water, or that the bacteria causing enteric fever have been identified in certain municipal water sources. These statements are factually incorrect," Jimoh said.

A number of WhatsApp messages had been circulated over the weekend warning residents in several parts of the country to boil municipal water before consumption. It also stated that children aged 5 to 15 years were at greatest risk.

However, Patricia van der Ross, the City of Cape Town's mayoral committee member for community services and health, shot down claims that the bacteria causing enteric fever had been identified in certain municipal water sources.

"With each case, a detailed investigation is carried out to establish where the infected person could have been exposed to the bacteria. This includes travel history, exposure to visitors from outside the city, source and storage of drinking water and food, contact with other persons that may have displayed similar symptoms, hand washing practices and source of water used for any home-grown vegetables," she said.

Van der Ross said cases of typhoid fever had declined in the City of Cape Town area over the last two completed financial years. She said 25 cases were recorded in 2019-'20 and 18 cases in 2020-'21.

She said:

In this current financial year, 15 cases have been notified to date, with four of these cases being diagnosed in February. These cases are geographically spread across the City and do not appear to be linked to a common food or water source.

Meanwhile, North West Health MEC Madoda Sambatha called on communities in the JB Marks Local Municipality to remain calm but vigilant as there were no confirmed typhoid cases in the area. Residents had become fearful following messages on social media that typhoid cases had been recorded in the municipality.

The health department, however, confirmed that cases had been recorded in the Matlosana sub-district, Sambatha said.

"The latest is that only four cases were reported in the current year (January 2022 to February 2022). These were two cases of people aged between 15 and 49 and two who were aged below 14. All the recent cases are from the Khuma area in Matlosana. There are currently no hospital admissions," Sambatha said.

The Drakenstein Municipality in the Western Cape has also assured its residents, businesses and visitors that the municipality's tap water remains safe to drink.

"All water is filtered, stabilised and disinfected during the treatment process. Drinking water is tested throughout the municipal network on a regular basis, and the sampling and testing are done by accredited external laboratories. The water quality is also monitored by the municipality's Water Services staff on a daily basis," the municipality said in a statement.

