'Don’t rush to burn' – Reverend warns angry Diepsloot residents as leaders remain behind bars

Ntwaagae Seleka and Tshepiso Motloung
Diepsloot residents outside Randburg Magistrate's Court to support their leaders.
Tshepiso Motloung
  • Two Diepsloot community leaders as well as another man will remain in police custody ahead of their bail application on Wednesday following anti-crime protests.
  • Some supporters threatened to continue the fiery protests while Reverend Thokwana Dithuge called for calm.
  • Dithuge pleaded with residents to halt their protests until the three men appeared in court again on 5 July. 

"Let us go and burn again. Let us go and burn." This is what angry Diepsloot residents shouted after the case against two of their community leaders was postponed in the Randburg Magistrate's Court on Monday.

A group gathered outside the court where they had chanted slogans hoping Jack Hlongwane, Lefa Nkala, and Loyiso Toyiya would be released.

Nkala and Toyiya are the deputy chairperson and chairperson of the Diepsloot Community Forum, respectively.

The three were arrested last week during a protest against escalating crime levels in the area.

The men appeared before Magistrate Nospihiwo Gcawu, facing charges of intimidation, public violence, malicious damage to property and infringing the Traffic Act.

Their case was postponed to 5 July for a bail application.

Outside court, Reverend Thokwana Dithuge  addressed the disappointed crowd, who were wearing regalia from a range of political parties.

"Hlongwane, Nkala and Toyiya know we are here for them. That means a lot to them. We are fighting Goliath, who wants to finish us. If Goliath thinks he is powerful, we will show him," Dithuge said.

"Liars are worse than [John] Vorster. They created false stories. They lied that you damaged and torched [things]. I want to know that the prosecutor [Tebogo Sello] was shaking because he was fed lies. From now on, we don't care. We are going to stand up for justice." 

He added: 

Don't rush to burn. They said Nkala, Toyiya and Hlongwane intimidated shopkeepers. The politics of the stomach are very dangerous. We are here today because of stomach politics.

The reverend called on calm from Monday and Tuesday while awaiting the three men's next hearing on Wednesday.

"These crooks claimed to have evidence that you have damaged things," Dithuge told the crowd. "If you go and burn, they will take and use those pictures." 

He called on all political parties, including Operation Dudula, who claimed to support them, to come to court on 5 July.

"As black people, we will paint this court black on Wednesday. What sin has a black person done? A black man is arrested for calling for the police to protect him. We are not scared of anyone. We are not afraid of Goliath because God is with us.

"Videos have shown that the police fired at the people's backs. We ask politicians to stop playing with our lives because our lives are precious. I will stand for you. I will stand in between you and the bullets that will be fired at you. They will know us," Dithuge said.

Community member Anna Rampyapedi said they were demonstrating outside court because they want their leaders released.

"Today, we want our leaders released. They should be released. They have no fault. [The government and police] don't deal with the foreigners that kill us. If they don't get bail, we will continue protesting. (The police) must prepare cells to keep all of us. 

"Now I'm considering taking my children with blankets and sleeping at the police station because it's safe there. Nkala, Hlongwane and Toyiya are not at fault. They didn't kill anyone. They were fighting for our rights."

