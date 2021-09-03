57m ago

Don't use ivermectin to treat Covid-19 - Sahpra says its stance is aligned with the US' FDA

accreditation
Sesona Ngqakamba
Ivermectin
Ivermectin
Gallo Images/Ziyaad Douglas
  • Sahpra says it remains aligned to America's Food and Drug Administration (FDA) when it comes to the use of ivermectin.
  • The authority has warned people to refrain from buying drugs from unauthorised dealers.
  • Sahpra says the medical treatment of any disease should be overseen by medical professionals.

The South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) has again warned people against the use of ivermectin.

In a statement on Friday, the authority said its stance was aligned to that of the United States' Food and Drug Administration (FDA) that ivermectin did not have proven antiviral properties for Covid-19 treatment.

The FDA said it was aware of reports that some people were self-medicating with the drug and even using the animal formulation.

Earlier this year, Sahpra warned that using the drug without it having gone through scientific testing and protocols could impact people's health and lead to death.

CEO Boitumelo Semete-Makokotlela said:

Sahpra is also monitoring the illegal sale of so-called ivermectin by unscrupulous individuals. The public should not buy any drug online or from unauthorised dealers.

Sahpra has registered Soolantra 10mg/g cream formulation, which contains ivermectin. The cream is for the topical treatment of moderate to severe inflammatory lesions of papulopustular rosacea in adult patients and it is not for Covid-19 treatment, it said.

It added that, like the FDA, it also warned against fake news and misinformation about the drug.

Sahpra added that the medical treatment of any disease should be overseen by medical professionals.

Semete-Makokotlela said the health authority's focus was on the health and well-being of the public and that it continued to engage the scientific and medical community to explore options for controlled and monitored access to reliable quality ivermectin-containing products for use by humans.


