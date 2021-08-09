Don't wait, vaccinate: Only 17% of SA jabbed as patients plead with doctors to 'please help me survive'

Patients in hospital with Covid-19 wish they had vaccinated, says an expert.

Vaccine hesitant people are being encouraged to get the Covid-19 jab.

So far, about 17% of the population have been vaccinated.

"This is not the time to wait and see."

This is the message Dr Clare Cutland, a scientific coordinator at the Wits University’s African Leadership in Vaccinology, has for people reluctant to get the Covid-19 vaccine.



Cutland acknowledged that while there are anti-vaccination people, others were reluctant because of a fear of needles, being unsure about the vaccine’s safety, or just want misinformation to be cleared up.

She said while people’s fears and anxieties needed to be taken into account, they still needed to vaccinate as soon as possible.

If you ask doctors and psychologists who are working in the hospitals, time and time again, every day almost, patients in ...say ‘we wish we didn’t wait’. It’s already happening in the hospitals here. Everyday, either the patients themselves or families are saying, ‘please help me survive, I wish I had not waited’. It’s definitely happening.

Public health expert Professor Alex van der Heever said new ways were needed to tackle hesitancy.

"Hesitancy is a real problem which requires a wider strategy as government is actually mistrusted."

Cutland said while fears and worries were legitimate, the fear of catching Covid-19 should be scarier for people.

Having a needle stuck in your arm is quite sore. It’s much less sore having a needle stuck in your arm and having a sore arm for two or three days than it is having tubes up your throat or being in ICU. It’s a small discomfort for a short period of time.

She said instead of demonising people, they should be given the right facts.

"One of the big things is to reassure people that the vaccines have been extensively tested, tried, and monitored. The risk of getting a severe adverse reaction to the vaccine is significantly lower than the risk of getting severe disease caused by the actual virus if you are not vaccinated."

She said people needed to get vaccinated because the delta variant - which is currently circulating in South Africa - is believed to be more transmissible and severe than other variants.

“I would encourage people to look at the data from countries who have large populations of vaccinated people.”

I hear from people who want to take Covid-19 vaccines, but are simply afraid. They report fear of the needle itself, fear of side effects or fear of breakthrough infection with Covid-19. These people are pro-vaccine, but just on the fence. It takes courage to acknowledge fear. — Prof. Mosa Moshabela (@MoshabelaMosa) August 3, 2021

She said in countries like the United Kingdom, where many people are vaccinated, the infection rates might be high, but the severity of the disease is mild in those who are vaccinated.

"It is important to get clear, concise punchy messages out to the general public. It is very important to let people know that vaccines do really work."

On Friday, newly appointed health minister Dr Joe Phaahla said: "I want to assure South Africans that these vaccines have been tested and have been found to be effective, especially against serious illness. We want to emphasise again that there is no claim by any scientist that once you have the vaccine, you will never get Covid-19 infection.

"What we are assuring the public is that people who are vaccinated, if infected, will get mild disease.”