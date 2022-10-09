29m ago

Dora Nginza Hospital nurses call off strike after talks with Eastern Cape health department

Lisalee Solomons
Dora Nginza Hospital in Gqeberha, Eastern Cape.
File, Netwerk24
  • Nurses at Dora Nginza Hospital embarked on an unprotected strike on Thursday.
  • They raised concerns about overcrowding and the shortage of staff.
  • The provincial health department said the strike was called off over the weekend after an agreement was reached.

The Eastern Cape health department said an agreement was reached to suspend the nurses' strike at Dora Nginza Hospital in Gqeberha, Eastern Cape.

The agreement was reached on Friday evening, following two days of striking, said provincial health department spokesperson Yonela Dekeda.

"All workers have reported for duty to resume their responsibilities, and services were fully restored across the weekend," Dedeka said.

According to the Daily Maverick, the maternity unit at the hospital was evacuated as striking nurses stopped doctors from helping pregnant women.

The publication also reported that doctors said they were sickened by the abuse their pregnant patients suffered at the hands of the striking nurses.

"How can you chase these sick patients away and not admit them?" one doctor was quoted as saying.

Dekeda told News24 that some staff members at the hospital embarked on unprotected strike action. They raised concerns about the overcrowding and shortage of staff at the unit.

Additional capacity

However, following engagements on Friday and Saturday between the head of department, and provincial and Nelson Mandela Bay regional leaders of organised labour, "it was mutually affirmed that all stakeholders want to ensure that pregnant women are admitted to available beds".

"The management team shared with labour at the Saturday meeting the plans that were implemented to decongest Dora Nginza Hospital."

Dekeda said:

A theatre and 16-bedded ward has been activated at PEPH to provide additional capacity in the Bay for patients requiring Level 1 care and Caesarean section intervention.

She added that the letters of precautionary suspension issued to two shop stewards were also withdrawn.

The department is meeting with the national Department of Health and the Office of the Presidency, as they have offered support for sustainable solutions.

Dekeda added that the department would address the "increased demand for care in this geographic service area", which includes the trauma burden and mental health care needs of the area.


