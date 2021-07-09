5m ago

Double blow for Polokwane Municipality as AG rejects contest of qualified audit report

Russel Molefe, Correspondent
Polokwane Municipality executive mayor Thembi Nkadimeng.
Judas Sekwela
  • The Polokwane Municipality in Limpopo has suffered another blow after the Auditor-General (AG) rejected its contest of a qualified audit report.
  • The AG found the municipality had failed to provide supporting evidence.
  • The municipality maintained the qualification was based on differences and judgements with the AG.

The Polokwane Municipality in Limpopo has been dealt yet another blow after its contest of some crucial aspects in the qualified audit report was thrown out by the Office of the Auditor-General (AG).

The AG has since reinstated the aspects under contestation in both the management report and final audit report for the 2019/20 financial year.

The municipality obtained a qualified audit report for the fourth consecutive year based on financial statements that were not prepared in all material respects in accordance with some sections of the Municipal Finance Management Act.

In a letter addressed to Mayor Thembi Nkadimeng, and seen by News24, the AG indicated the municipality had failed to provide the necessary evidence to support its contest on the matters it raised.

The audit report found it had failed to adequately review the useful lives of assets, did not properly calculate the fair value of investment properties, and incorrectly calculated revenue and other income as a result of lack of internal controls.

It also found tenders were awarded to providers in the service of other state institutions, municipal officials had private interests in contracts awarded and no investigations were made to determine if any person was liable for unauthorised and irregular expenditure.

The municipality also suffered R107 million in material electricity losses and 22% in water.

It lodged a contest with the AG on aspects relating to the useful lives of assets, investment properties and revenue.

However, the AG, after a meeting with the municipal management team, wrote to Nkadimeng, stating: "We resolved that the finding will remain since [municipal] management could not provide us with [information] that supports their estimates of an additional year that the useful lives of assets already at the end of their useful lives was extended with."

It determined the audit finding on investment property would remain because developed and undeveloped land was sold for the same price.

The municipality could not provide plausible reasons why the selling prices could not be adjusted down.

On revenue, it also resolved that the finding would remain.

Municipal spokesperson Thipa Selala said the basis of qualification was not on findings of mismanagement within the institution, but differences in the interpretation of standards and judgements between the municipality and AG.

He added: 

The previous financial system didn't have proper controls for estimations on municipal accounts and payments of service providers.

"This resulted in recurring qualifications. The municipality convinced the National Treasury to allow it to change the financial system."

Selala mentioned other municipal achievements, including no adverse findings in the procurement of personal protective equipment, the non-return of conditional grant funds and the installation of new water pipes in the city.

"The municipality has developed a road map towards attaining a clean audit and has started a process to strengthen internal capacity.

"We have recently advertised a vacancy of the deputy chief finance officer in the form of a chartered accountant who will lead the team on issues like the compilation of financial statements," Selala said.

But the DA remained sceptical.

DA councillor Jacques Joubert said: "What lies at the heart of all the yearly inadequacies of the administration is the lack of proper consequence management."

He added the party had been advocating for a consequence management policy for the past four years.

