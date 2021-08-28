1h ago

add bookmark

Double life sentence for rapist who impregnated stepdaughter, 12

accreditation
Cebelihle Mthethwa
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
(Picture: iStock)
(Picture: iStock)
  • An Eastern Cape man was handed a double life sentence for repeatedly raping his stepdaughter.
  • The child fell pregnant when she was 12 years old.
  • She reported the incident to her aunt when her son was five years old. 

A man, who raped his stepdaughter from the age of eight, until she fell pregnant with his child at 12, has been handed a double life sentence by the Gqeberha High Court.

The rapist was arrested last year when the girl reported the incident to a relative.

According to police, the man had repeatedly raped the child for four years, until she gave birth to a son.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscillla Naidu said that, after the death of her mother, the girl went to live with relatives in East London.

"In 2019, she reported the incident to her aunt who, in turn, reported the incident to police. Her son was then five years old," Naidu said.

The stepfather was arrested last October.

READ: Eastern Cape man accused of raping, murdering 5-year-old girl in 2019 arrested

He was charged with three counts of rape and subsequently released on R1 000 bail. 

In August, he was convicted and, on Friday, he was handed two life sentences - to run concurrently.

Acting Nelson Mandela Bay district police commissioner, Brigadier Thandiswa Kupiso, congratulated the investigating officer and the prosecuting authority for ensuring that this "manipulative criminal is sent to prison for a long time". 

"Sexual violence does not only violate human rights, but also leaves deep psychological and emotional scars on the victims. It is very disturbing when perpetrators are the ones that are close to the victims and are trusted by them," said Kupiso.

"Rape is a crime that mainly happens behind closed doors and out of the public eye, therefore the SAPS urges victims to immediately report such humiliating acts of degradation, so that perpetrators are arrested and justice gained for the victims."

We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
eastern capechild abusecrimerape
Lottery
4 win the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Should the October school holiday be cancelled?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No! Teachers and students need the break
34% - 4216 votes
Yes, everyone needs to pick up the pace to pass this year
54% - 6620 votes
Surely another plan can be made?
12% - 1482 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Nosicelo Mtebeni's death and the never-ending scourge of gender-based violence

13h ago

PODCAST | The Story: Nosicelo Mtebeni's death and the never-ending scourge of gender-based violence
PODCAST | The Story: Jason Rohde appeal - what does his future hold?

21 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Jason Rohde appeal - what does his future hold?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Vaccine hesitancy may prolong Covid-19 pandemic

14 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Vaccine hesitancy may prolong Covid-19 pandemic
PODCAST | The Story: Is Ramaphosa reshuffling deck chairs on the Titanic?

07 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Is Ramaphosa reshuffling deck chairs on the Titanic?
PODCAST | The Story: Surviving Covid-19 and unrest: - will our economy ever recover?

31 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Surviving Covid-19 and unrest: - will our economy ever recover?
view
Rand - Dollar
14.68
-0.0%
Rand - Pound
20.28
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
17.37
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.77
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.0%
Gold
1,817.12
0.0%
Silver
24.02
0.0%
Palladium
2,421.00
0.0%
Platinum
1,015.88
0.0%
Brent Crude
72.70
+2.3%
Top 40
61,393
+0.9%
All Share
67,646
+0.9%
Resource 10
67,839
+2.2%
Industrial 25
83,489
+0.0%
Financial 15
14,307
+0.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Restaurant staff sing and chant after customer leaves an R85k tip

14 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Restaurant staff sing and chant after customer leaves an R85k tip
FEEL GOOD | Miracle dog overcomes deadly canine parvovirus

11 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Miracle dog overcomes deadly canine parvovirus
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town customer leaves restaurant staff members a R20K tip

10 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town customer leaves restaurant staff members a R20K tip
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21225.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo