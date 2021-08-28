Double life sentence for rapist who impregnated stepdaughter, 12

An Eastern Cape man was handed a double life sentence for repeatedly raping his stepdaughter.

The child fell pregnant when she was 12 years old.

She reported the incident to her aunt when her son was five years old.

A man, who raped his stepdaughter from the age of eight, until she fell pregnant with his child at 12, has been handed a double life sentence by the Gqeberha High Court.



The rapist was arrested last year when the girl reported the incident to a relative.

According to police, the man had repeatedly raped the child for four years, until she gave birth to a son.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscillla Naidu said that, after the death of her mother, the girl went to live with relatives in East London.

"In 2019, she reported the incident to her aunt who, in turn, reported the incident to police. Her son was then five years old," Naidu said.

The stepfather was arrested last October.

He was charged with three counts of rape and subsequently released on R1 000 bail.

In August, he was convicted and, on Friday, he was handed two life sentences - to run concurrently.

Acting Nelson Mandela Bay district police commissioner, Brigadier Thandiswa Kupiso, congratulated the investigating officer and the prosecuting authority for ensuring that this "manipulative criminal is sent to prison for a long time".



"Sexual violence does not only violate human rights, but also leaves deep psychological and emotional scars on the victims. It is very disturbing when perpetrators are the ones that are close to the victims and are trusted by them," said Kupiso.

"Rape is a crime that mainly happens behind closed doors and out of the public eye, therefore the SAPS urges victims to immediately report such humiliating acts of degradation, so that perpetrators are arrested and justice gained for the victims."

