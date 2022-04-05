47m ago

Double life sentences for 2 men who murdered young couple stuck on N12 after bakkie ran out of fuel

Two Gauteng men accused of murdering a young couple on the N12, near Benoni, were handed two life sentences each. (Supplied)
  • Two Gauteng men have been handed two life sentences each for the murder of Johanco Fleischmann, 19, and Jessica Kuhn, 21.
  • The couple, who were stuck on the N12, were shot dead in 2019.
  • Kuhn's family continues to struggle to come to terms with her death. 

Two Gauteng men accused of murdering a young couple on the N12, near Benoni, were handed two life sentences each.

In 2019, Melusi Gift Shima, 26, and Ishmael Hlabathi, 35, shot dead Johanco Fleischmann, 19, and Jessica Kuhn, 21, who were stuck on the N12 as their bakkie had run out of petrol.

At the time, it was suspected that the assailants took a cellphone before fleeing the scene on foot.

Gauteng police said the couple's bakkie was set alight and members of the community managed to douse the flames.

According to the Gauteng National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson, Lumka Mahanjana, a witness pointed Shima and Hlabathi out to the police and the two were arrested on 19 June 2020.

Mahanjana said: 

They have since then been in custody; since after NPA successfully opposed bail.

The pair pleaded not guilty to murdering the couple.

In their victim impact statement, Kuhn's parents stated that since their daughter's murder, they had been diagnosed with depression and were taking medication to cope.

"I am scared to drive in case the car stops on the side of the road," said Kuhn's mother.

As Kuhn's two brothers wished to emigrate because they no longer felt safe in South Africa, the parents said they feared having no children to look after them.

During the trial, the prosecutor - Tashnee Ramcharan - argued that the pair committed a ruthless and heinous crime and called for a sentence that echoed the sentiments of the community and families.

The prosecutor asked the court to impose the minimum sentence of life imprisonment, said Mahanjana

The pair were found guilty and sentenced to life imprisonment. 

