Double murder accused businessman back in court

Double murder accused Rameez Patel was back in the Polokwane High Court in Limpopo on Tuesday for the alleged murder of his wife.Fatima Patel's body was discovered in a pool of blood at their home in Nirvana, Polokwane, in 2015. The case has been before the courts since then.

In a separate case, he is also accused of killing his mother, Muhajeen. He is out on bail of R5 000 in that case.

Rameez's brother, Razeen, was shot at in 2018, just a few days before testifying against him. He testified he was at the couple's home when Fatima was killed.

His father, Firoz, was killed in an unsolved robbery. Yunus Mayer, the father of his current wife, Nazreen, was kidnapped and killed. The police have not linked Rameez to the two cases.

Limpopo National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi said Rameez was cross-examined on Tuesday on why he did not hand over the jacket he was wearing on the day Fatima was murdered to the police.



Malabi-Dzhangi said when the police went to his house after Fatima's murder, Rameez claimed the clothes he was wearing on the day of the murder were at his uncle's house.

"He went to the uncle's house with the police. When they arrived at the house, he spoke in a foreign language with the people in the house. When the police enquired about the clothes, they said that it were not there."

She added they called someone else to bring the clothes.

"When the person arrived, they handed over the clothes to the police but not the jacket. He handed it over later, and it was wet."

Malabi-Dzhangi said Rameez claimed he did not give his jacket to the police because they did not ask for it.

The case will continues on Wednesday.