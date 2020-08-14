28m ago

Double murder accused Rameez Patel gets R5 000 bail after several previous failed attempts

Sesona Ngqakamba
Rameez Patel appears in the Polokwane Magistrate's court. (Marietie Louw-Carstens, Gallo Images, Beeld, file)
  • Rameez Patel applied for bail again on new facts. 
  • He faces double murder charges after being arrested in connection with his wife and mother's killings. 
  • Patel's brother testified before the court last year that he was at the businessman's house when his wife was killed.  

The Polokwane Magistrate's Court has granted double murder accused and businessman Rameez Patel, R5 000 bail. 

The businessman, who faces a charge of murder for the killing of his mother Muhajeen in Nirvana in 2015, appeared before presiding officer Janine Ungerer on Friday, regional NPA spokesperson Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi said in a statement. 

Following several unsuccessful attempts at getting bail previously, Patel had launched a new application based on new facts, News24 reported in March. 

He is also accused of killing of his wife, Fatima

Malabi-Dzhangi said Patel now awaits trial for both murders and was expected back in court on 18 August. 

Patel's brother, Razeen, who also survived an attempt on his life, testified before the court under tight security, last year. He informed the court that he was at Patel's house when his sister-in-law Fatima was killed. 

Their mother apparently confronted Patel and was later attacked and murdered in her home. 

Read more on:
rameez patelpolokwanecrime
