45m ago

add bookmark

Double tragedy on the Vaal: Jetski and speedboat crash, boat overturns

Jenni Evans
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
(Supplied by ER24)
(Supplied by ER24)
ER24
  • There was tragedy on the Vaal River on Saturday in two separate incidents.
  • Two people were critically injured in a crash between a jetski and a speedboat at the Vaal Marina. 
  • Further down the river, one body was found after a boat carrying seven people capsized. 


Two people were critically injured when a jetski and a speedboat were involved in a crash at the Vaal Marina on Saturday. 

ER24 and Netcare911 attended to a woman and a man, who had sustained critical injuries. They had to be medevaced to a private hospital for further care. 

A younger man and woman, who were on the speedboat, had injuries and were treated on the scene. 

The man on the jetski was unharmed. 

Further down at River Valley on the Vaal River, a boat carrying seven people capsized. 

Two people made it to safety and, in the search for the others, one body was found. 

Police and metro emergency services were searching for the other four people, who are still missing.

ER24's Ross Campbell said the man and the woman survived with minor injuries.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Bodies of 3 Western Cape men found after boat capsizes
German tourist dies in boat accident near Witsand, two rescued
Thirteen drowned off Tunisia as migrant boat sinks
Read more on:
vaalgauteng
Lottery
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Who do you think is going to win the 2020 US election?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Biden is going to take it
45% - 3550 votes
It's four more years for Trump
55% - 4324 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival

15 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape

05 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape
PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture

04 Oct

PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road

28 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road
PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN

26 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN
PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?

20 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.52
(-0.18)
ZAR/GBP
21.37
(-0.08)
ZAR/EUR
19.40
(-0.01)
ZAR/AUD
11.71
(-0.07)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.41)
Gold
1898.40
(+0.03)
Silver
24.13
(+0.10)
Platinum
861.00
(+0.42)
Brent Crude
43.10
(-0.57)
Palladium
2320.36
(+0.60)
All Share
55047.26
(+0.37)
Top 40
50697.69
(+0.38)
Financial 15
9677.63
(-1.47)
Industrial 25
75222.10
(+1.01)
Resource 10
54169.45
(+0.24)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op

12h ago

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Man who lost job during lockdown turns to funny placards to raise funds

08 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Man who lost job during lockdown turns to funny placards to raise funds
FEEL GOOD | WATCH: Woman starts baking business after surviving Covid-19 and...

07 Oct

FEEL GOOD | WATCH: Woman starts baking business after surviving Covid-19 and losing her job
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20287.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo