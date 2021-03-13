1h ago

add bookmark

Doubt about 12% of government's, including Eskom's, ability to continue as a going concern

Jan Gerber
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Auditor-General Tsakani Maluleke.
Auditor-General Tsakani Maluleke.
GCIS
  • 12% of government departments' and entities' ability to continue as a going concern is in doubt.
  • This includes Eskom, which ended the 2019-'20 financial year with a R20.5 billion deficit.
  • While there was a slight improvement in audit outcomes, the AGSA is concerned that these are not sustainable.

There are doubts about 12% of audited government departments' and entities' ability to continue as a going concern, including Eskom, which had a deficit of R20.5 billion at the end of the 2019-'20 financial year. 

Auditor-General Tsakani Maluleke was worried that the Auditor-General of South Africa's (AGSA) calls for action were "simply not heeded".

On Friday, AGSA provided the Standing Committee on the Auditor-General (SCOAG) with a high-level briefing on the 2019-'20 audit outcomes for national and provincial departments and their entities.

Maluleke said there were signs of improvement, but she was concerned that these were not the progressive and sustainable improvements required.

AGSA found widespread weaknesses in basic internal controls and little movement towards investing in preventative controls. This and the prevalence of recurring findings and weaknesses mean the assurance being provided by senior management and accounting officers should be improved.

AGSA audited 427 departments for 2019-'20. Out of these, 111 obtained clean audits – an improvement on the previous year's 98 (out of 424). Out of the 427, 173 auditees obtained unqualified audits with findings, 78 qualified audits with findings, three adverse findings, 18 disclaimed findings and 44 were not completed by the time the report was compiled.

In total, 66 auditees improved on the previous year, while 35 regressed.

The departments that completed their audits were responsible for a total expenditure budget of R1 533 billion. Of these, 2% of the auditees' financial statements were not reliable enough for financial analysis, 12% cannot continue to operate as going concerns in the foreseeable future based on budgets disclosed in financial statements and 66% of them showed indicators of financial strain.

ALSO READ | Auditor-General in talks with Treasury to recoup R150m spent on auditing Covid-19 corruption

AGSA also found that annual unauthorised expenditure increased from R1.65 billion the previous year to R18.12 billion in 2019-'20. Almost 100% of this was related to the overspending of budgets. The Department of Social Services was the biggest culprit, with just over R15 billion due to early payment of April social grants in response to Covid-19 lockdown measures.

AGSA found there was pressure on provincial departments of education and health – not one could achieve a clean audit, albeit that the audits of the Western Cape and Limpopo departments of health are still outstanding.

AGSA's findings on state-owned enterprises (SOEs) painted another grim picture.

"SOEs disclosed significant doubt in financial statements about their ability to continue operating as going concern in foreseeable future," read the AGSA presentation.

"In some cases, the financial statements were not reliable enough to analyse due to adverse/disclaimed opinion."

Some SOEs, like Eskom, ended the year in deficit. Eskom's deficit was R20.5 billion.

"Eskom disclosed significant doubt in financial statements about their ability to continue as going concern," read the presentation.

In a statement released after the meeting, SCOAG chairperson Sakhumzi Somyo said the committee noted that the report "paints a very bleak picture of financial management in government departments nationally and provincially, as well as state-owned enterprises".

"The AG produces these reports and they are lamented but there seems to be no progress. There is no excuse for this lack of financial management in the public sector," read the statement.

"The committee has also noted that instability at leadership level is one of the main factors that has added to the challenges faced by the AG when conducting audits. This year was difficult as a result of delays due to the Covid-19 pandemic but the AG reported that it was made more difficult by the instability at accounting officer and accounting authority level."

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
eskomtsakani malulekeparliamenteconomy
Lottery
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When a Covid-19 vaccine for under 16's becomes available, will you be taking your children to get it?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, immediately!
38% - 5329 votes
I'll wait to see how others respond
25% - 3492 votes
No, I don't think they need it
36% - 5036 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
14.94
(-0.04)
ZAR/GBP
20.84
(+0.05)
ZAR/EUR
17.87
(-0.05)
ZAR/AUD
11.59
(-0.14)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(-0.37)
Gold
1728.21
(-0.00)
Silver
25.87
(+0.15)
Platinum
1203.48
(+0.35)
Brent Crude
69.17
(-0.59)
Palladium
2357.98
(+0.66)
All Share
68209.86
(-0.82)
Top 40
62587.78
(-0.95)
Financial 15
12992.77
(+0.23)
Industrial 25
87476.54
(-1.64)
Resource 10
69994.48
(-0.42)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | UKZN team breaks African rocket altitude record

11 Mar

FEEL GOOD | UKZN team breaks African rocket altitude record
FEEL GOOD | Scholarship programme sends Tembisa teen to university

10 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Scholarship programme sends Tembisa teen to university
FEEL GOOD | Pure genius! NGO helps Diepsloot matrics get 100% pass rate for Maths

10 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Pure genius! NGO helps Diepsloot matrics get 100% pass rate for Maths
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21056.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo