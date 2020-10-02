38m ago

add bookmark

Down and out: Court orders LGBTIQ+ collective to vacate luxury Camps Bay Airbnb

Cebelihle Mthethwa
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Vatheka Halile in the house in Camps Bay.
Vatheka Halile in the house in Camps Bay.
Wewe Ngidi
  • A collective of queer artists has been ordered to vacate a luxury Camps Bay Airbnb.
  • They occupied the property last month and stayed beyond the original booking dates.
  • They indicated they would abide by the court order.

The collective of artists and LGBTQI+ people occupying an Airbnb house in Camps Bay were ordered to vacate the luxury property on Friday.

The Western Cape High Court ruled the group should vacate the property by no later than 8 October.

After arguing three of them had nowhere to go, the City of Cape Town offered to give them emergency accommodation in Philippi, on the grounds that they qualify for it.

They indicated they would abide by the court order.

READ | Camps Bay collective facing legal action

On 21 September, they gained entrance to the short-term rental by raising money through family, friends and supporters and let the agent know what their intentions were as they stayed beyond the original booking dates. 

Checkout

They did not adhere to a checkout deadline given a few days later.

They said they occupied the property to draw attention to disparities between people struggling for safe accommodation and the potential that often empty "investment" properties provided a solution to this.

Property manager Turnkey365 warned of legal and civil proceedings and the recovery of all costs if they did not leave.

It said it sympathised with their cause but also intended to protect the legal rights of its business, the homeowner, and colleagues across the tourism industry.

This is a developing story. More to follow.

Related Links
Camps Bay Airbnb collective gets eviction court date notice
Camps Bay LGBTQI+ collective facing legal action for 'refusing to leave Airbnb'
Collective occupying Camps Bay Airbnb given check-out deadline
Read more on:
western capecape towncourts
Lottery
1 winner in the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Should grandparents' be paid to babysit their own grandchildren?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, their time and experience deserves compensation
27% - 647 votes
It depends on how long and how often they have the kids
42% - 1009 votes
No way, it's their role and they shouldn't expect payment
31% - 733 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road

28 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road
PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN

26 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN
PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?

20 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 1: The Mission

19 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 1: The Mission
PODCAST | THE STORY: Getting to the root of the Clicks debacle

12 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Getting to the root of the Clicks debacle
PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart

05 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.45
(-0.04)
ZAR/GBP
21.29
(+0.38)
ZAR/EUR
19.28
(+1.04)
ZAR/AUD
11.78
(+1.06)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.59)
Gold
1902.40
(+0.05)
Silver
23.85
(+0.32)
Platinum
887.00
(-0.43)
Brent Crude
40.65
(-3.24)
Palladium
2306.00
(-0.06)
All Share
54219.24
(-0.42)
Top 40
49896.68
(-0.52)
Financial 15
10332.37
(+1.71)
Industrial 25
73055.25
(-0.96)
Resource 10
52634.17
(-0.75)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
WATCH | Musicians bring cheer to Cape Town’s frontline workers in concert on...

30 Sep

WATCH | Musicians bring cheer to Cape Town’s frontline workers in concert on open-top bus
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's...

07 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's rescue efforts
FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after...

02 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after accident wrecks car
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20274.5) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo