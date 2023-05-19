Down-pause: KZN coastal residents warned to 'remain prepared' for more heavy rain

Emergency services are on high alert after overnight rain persisted on the KwaZulu-Natal coast on Friday.

The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs has issued a warning to the public, particularly those living in some coastal areas.

It said the downpours could lead to flooding, with rain predicted until Friday evening.

The KwaZulu-Natal Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) department says emergency services are on high alert as overnight heavy rains persist on the province's coastline.

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) also predicted ongoing rainfall until Friday evening that could affect the municipalities of Ray Nkonyeni, Umzumbe, Umdoni, eThekwini Metro, KwaDukuza, Mandeni, Umlalazi, and the City of Umhlathuze.

"While there have been no significant incidents reported thus far, emergency services are on high alert, addressing fallen trees and debris reported by communities," a Cogta statement released by spokesperson Nonala Ndlovu said.

Ndlovu urged residents to remain cautious, monitor water levels, and contact the nearest Disaster Management Centre in the case of emergencies.

Weather experts had predicted rainfall of 40mm or more within a 24-hour period along the KwaZulu-Natal coastal belt, she said.

Ndlovu added that, in response to the overnight torrential storms, all Disaster Management Centres in the province had been on high alert, "closely monitoring the situation and preparing for potential emergencies".

Alert chart for today, 19 May 2023. Disruptive rain is expected along the south coast of KZN. pic.twitter.com/ItdsPaXvzI — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) May 19, 2023

"While reports have been received regarding large volumes of water in eThekwini Metro, uMgungundlovu, and Ilembe areas, no significant incidents resulting in displacements, injuries, or fatalities have been reported," she said.

"The Provincial Disaster Management Center (PDMC) remains vigilant, coordinating with municipalities and ensuring efficient response measures."

Ndlovu said Cogta was urging residents and motorists to be extra cautious.

"Communities are urged to secure loose objects, avoid crossing or driving through flooded areas, and maintain a reduced speed with a safe following distance while driving during heavy rainfall.

"Residents living in low-lying areas or near rivers are encouraged to monitor water levels closely and remain prepared for any emergencies that may arise."