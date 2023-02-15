Downpours, flooding expected to continue into weekend

More rain has been forecast for the northern, central and eastern parts of the country.

Several provinces have experienced flooding due to heavy rain.

Weather warnings are in place for parts of the Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal, Gauteng, Free State, Limpopo, Mpumalanga and North West.

The northern, central and eastern parts of the country have been warned to brace themselves for more heavy rain and the possibility of flooding, with severe weather forecast until the weekend.

Several provinces have already reported flooding this week, with at least five people killed in the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal, and a national state of disaster declared in response.

South African Weather Services (SAWS) forecaster Lehlohonolo Thobela said that showers were forecast for the central, northern, and eastern parts of the country into the weekend.

He said the provinces most likely to be affected by heavy rains are Gauteng, Limpopo and Mpumalanga, with rainfall also expected in the North West and Free State.

Thobela added that the wet conditions were likely to persist until the weekend.

He added that the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal were also likely to experience more rainfall.

A Yellow Level 2 warning is in place for most parts of KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday, with conditions favourable for thunderstorms over the Midlands and western parts of the province. Damaging winds and heavy downpours can be expected.

In the Eastern Cape, thunderstorms have been forecast in the area of Komani. Damaging winds, heavy rain and hail could accompany the storms, and a Yellow Level 2 warning has also been issued.

Mop-up operations are currently underway in the Chris Hani District Municipality, and 227 families would be accommodated in temporary structures, said municipal spokesperson Bulelwa Ganyaza.

Thobela said that the southern coastline could expect strong winds reaching up to 45km/h on Wednesday and Thursday, along with widespread showers. However, no weather warning had been issued, said Thobela.