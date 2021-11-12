DPP declines to prosecute Springbok Eben Etzebeth and his cousin for assault

In August 2019, Springbok rugby forward Eben Etzebeth and his cousin Emile were accused of assaulting and hurling racial slurs at two people at a restaurant in the Western Cape.

Emile was charged with assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and approached the DPP to have the charges withdrawn.

On Friday, the DPP said that there were no prospects for a successful prosecution against both men.

The acting director of public prosecution in the Western Cape has declined to prosecute Springbok rugby forward Eben Etzebeth and his cousin Emile after they were accused of assault and racial slurs in a 2019 incident in Langebaan.



Emile Etzebeth appeared in the Hopefield Magistrate's Court on Friday where he was charged with two counts of assault with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Eben Etzebeth was never charged in the matter. In May, News24 reported that the NPA said that it was planning on adding another accused to Emile's charge sheet.

The cousins, along with their friends, were allegedly involved in a brawl in a Langebaan restaurant before the Rugby World Cup in 2019. They were accused of physically and racially abusing two people outside the establishment.

The complainants in the matter Enver Wilsnach, 42, and Siyaad Smith, 21, alleged that they had been assaulted and struck in the face with a firearm.

Wilsnach, himself a local rugby player, had told News24 he was disappointed in the Springbok as he had been a fan.

READ | Langebaan brawl: State to add new accused to case involving Springbok Eben Etzebeth

"After a protracted investigation, the two counts of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm were preferred against Emile Etzebeth," said National Prosecuting Authority Western Cape spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila.

In 2020, the SA Rugby Union found that Eben Etzebeth was found not guilty of either racism or assault after an internal investigation into the incident.

After Emile was charged, his lawyers made representations to the DPP to have the charges withdrawn. The prosecution then consulted with two witnesses that were key to the case.