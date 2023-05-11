1h ago

Dr Nandipha withdraws her bail application, will appear in dock with Thabo Bester

Alex Patrick
Dr Nandipha Magudumana's bail application has been withdrawn for now and will be heard on a new date after her lawyer stated that new information has come to light.

Magudumana and five others are accused of helping rapist and murderer Thabo Bester escape from prison on 3 May 2022.

While the bail application of the five others was expected to take place on Thursday and Friday at the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court, Magudumana's will be heard on 16 May.

She will appear in court on the same day next week as Bester and her father, Zolile Sekeleni. The defence argued on Thursday that Magudumana should be allowed to explore the information concerning her bail application before it is heard.

Magistrate Motlholo Khabisi dismissed her from the court for the rest of the day while the bail application of the others continued.

The other accused in the case are Integritron Integrated Solutions employee Teboho Lipholo and G4S guards Senohe Matsoara, Motenyani Masukela, Tieho Makhotsa, and Natassja Jansen. 

READ | Family of man found dead in Thabo Bester's cell speaks out after accused appear over prison break

The defence is going through the various charges, which include counts of fraud, violation of a body, corruption in terms of benefitting from a crime, corruption in terms of receiving benefits, arson, aiding an escape, harbouring and concealing an escaped offender (in respect of Magudumana) and defeating the ends of justice.

Bester has the added charge of escaping from custody.

