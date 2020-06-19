40m ago

add bookmark

Dr Nomathemba Mokgethi appointed new Gauteng social development MEC

Lizeka Tandwa
Dr Nomathemba Mokgethi.
Dr Nomathemba Mokgethi.
Twitter/David_Makhura
  • Gauteng Premier David Makhura has appointed Nomathemba Mokgethi as the new social development MEC.
  • The position was left vacant after Thuliswa Nkabinde-Khawe's death in November.
  • Her first priority will be dealing with the scourge of gender-based violence in the province.

After much political pressure to appoint a new social development MEC, Gauteng Premier David Makhura announced the appointment of Dr Nomathemba Mokgethi in the role on Friday. 

The position was left vacant after Thuliswa Nkabinde-Khawe's death in November.

Makhura then appointed Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi as the acting MEC - a position he held for six months. 

In March, the DA slammed him for the delay in the appointment, saying the social development department lacked political captaincy. 

He also faced criticism from the EFF in May. 

Seasoned

Makhura's office said Mokgethi was a seasoned public official with extensive experience in government. 

"She has 27 years of experience in local government, where she served as a municipal manager in three different municipalities. Dr Mokgethi holds an MA in nursing science and a doctorate in literature and philosophy from the University of South Africa [Unisa]. 

"She also has extensive organisational and political experience, having served in different structures of the ANC, ANCWL and alliance in Gauteng."

Mokgethi was also appointed to the Presidential Review Committee in 2018 to contribute on the 25 Years since Democracy report, focusing on progress and challenges for gender equality and women emancipation

Makhura said one of the new MEC's urgent tasks would be to lead the battle against gender-based violence.

"We must end gender-based violence and the killing of children now. I am confident that Dr Mokgethi will bring a great deal of energy and experience to Team Gauteng, and will ensure that the Department of Social Development becomes an agent for social transformation and sustainable development."

Related Links
Makhura not ruling out closing sectors in Gauteng if infections become uncontrollable
Lesufi self-isolating after two staff members test positive for Covid-19
Narrative that Gauteng is not doing targeted testing is false, says Makhura
Read more on:
david makhuranomathemba mokgethi
Lottery
1 person bags R245k in the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Do you feel government is doing enough to protect women against gender-based violence?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes
8% - 471 votes
No
67% - 4185 votes
It needs to do more
26% - 1595 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot

12 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening

11 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening
PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country

06 Jun 2020

PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

05 Jun 2020

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma
Voices of Lockdown | Mother of baby born under lockdown says it was the 'worst time' in her life

05 Jun

Voices of Lockdown | Mother of baby born under lockdown says it was the 'worst time' in her life
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Urgent measures needed to address testing backlog crisis

03 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Urgent measures needed to address testing backlog crisis
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
17.32
(+0.28)
ZAR/GBP
21.46
(+0.79)
ZAR/EUR
19.45
(+0.21)
ZAR/AUD
11.93
(+0.08)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.29)
Gold
1736.93
(+0.83)
Silver
17.71
(+1.79)
Platinum
820.50
(+1.97)
Brent Crude
41.20
(+1.72)
Palladium
1902.71
(+0.66)
All Share
54202.36
(+0.48)
Top 40
49778.02
(+0.38)
Financial 15
10543.31
(+0.49)
Industrial 25
75285.32
(-0.01)
Resource 10
49493.48
(+1.05)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
WATCH | Lockdown: Durban restaurant dedicates itself to feeding the hungry

5h ago

WATCH | Lockdown: Durban restaurant dedicates itself to feeding the hungry
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | It's official: Roodekrans' black eagles are proud parents

10 Jun

FEEL GOOD | It's official: Roodekrans' black eagles are proud parents
FEEL GOOD | SA chefs prepare thousands of meals for the needy with surplus produce

05 Jun

FEEL GOOD | SA chefs prepare thousands of meals for the needy with surplus produce
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20169.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo