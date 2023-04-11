Drama as Angelo Agrizzi appears in court via video link surrounded by medical equipment

Angelo Agrizzi's appeared in court via a video link surrounded by medical equipment and wearing a breathing mask.

The case was an inquiry into his continued absence from court.

At some point, proceedings had to be halted for a while as Agrizzi was apparently unconscious.

Former Bosasa COO-turned-whistle blower Angelo Agrizzi, who, more than four years ago, delivered bombshell testimony at the State Capture Inquiry, allegedly suffers from impaired brain function.

This according to Dr Herman Edeling, a neurosurgeon who examined him.

On Tuesday, Edeling told an inquiry into Agrizzi's continued absence from court proceedings the former COO had a cognitive impairment.

He said there was a lack of oxygen and blood flow to his brain which affected the domains of his cerebral function.

Edeling added he found evidence of depression and anxiety exacerbated by his pre-existing medical condition.

Therefore, he is not fit to stand trial.

The doctor said, when asked a question, Agrizzi appeared to need help understanding what was being asked and required one to simplify their question.

Edeling added this made it difficult for him to have a conversation because he would lose track of the conversation.

He said while talking to him; sometimes he "gave you his attention and then other times it drifts".

The inquiry proceedings, held in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, were interrupted several times.

Agrizzi, who appeared via a video link, was surrounded by medical equipment, and wore a breathing mask.

When proceedings started, he complained he was running out of oxygen.

At noon, the court had to adjourn again because the generator at Agrizzi's home had to kick in due to load shedding.

Again, before lunchtime, Agrizzi was apparently unconscious, resulting in proceedings adjourning until after lunch.

He failed to appear in court several times due to his ailing health.

News24 previously reported Agrizzi had suffered a heart attack while in prison and had to be put on life support.

He spent an evening in prison before he was rushed to a public hospital. From there, he was transferred to a private hospital because his condition worsened.





Agrizzi is charged with fraud and corruption relating to tenders between Bosasa and the Department of Correctional Services.

The criminal case involves four tenders valued at more than R1.8 billion, which were awarded to Bosasa and its subsidiaries between August 2004 and 2007.

News24 previously reported the tenders were for catering and training services, the installation of CCTV cameras, the installation of perimeter fencing, the supply of a television system, and equipment monitoring.

It is alleged these tenders were obtained through corruption.

In October 2020, Agrizzi was denied bail in a separate case in which he is accused of paying bribes to former ANC MP Vincent Smith.



