Drama at Legal Practice Council as disgruntled man threatens to set the place on fire

accreditation
Alex Mitchley
Earlier this month, the Legal Practice Council (LPC) national office was set alight.
Earlier this month, the Legal Practice Council (LPC) national office was set alight.
PHOTO: Twitter/@tshwane_mayor
  • The national office of the Legal Practice Council in Pretoria had to be temporarily closed on Thursday after a man entered the building and made threatening remarks.
  • It is understood that the man was armed.
  • The incident occurred weeks after the office was set alight, allegedly by disgruntled complainants. 

Just weeks after an alleged arson attack at its national office in Pretoria, the Legal Practice Council (LPC) had to close shop this week after an armed person entered the building and made threatening remarks. 

News24 understands that the person demanded answers to a complaint he had lodged with the LPC.

During the fracas, the man allegedly revealed to an LPC employee that he had a firearm in his possession and threatened to set the place alight.

Responding to News24's queries, LPC spokesperson Kabelo Letebele confirmed that the office had been closed as a precaution.

Letebele did not give further details.

READ | Have you seen him? Cops release photos of Joburg suspected serial arsonist

By Friday morning, the office reopened and it was fully functional with beefed up security.

Earlier this month, the office was set alight, allegedly by two people who had submitted a complaint to the LPC. 

News24 reported at the time that the building had to be evacuated and that firefighters managed to douse the flames that started in an office near to the entrance.

At the time, Tshwane EMS spokesperson Charles Mabaso said eight people were treated for smoke inhalation, including the two suspected arsonists. 

Police confirmed that two people were arrested in connection with the blaze and the LPC confirmed that seemingly disgruntled complainants attempted to burn down the premises.


