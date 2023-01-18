'Drama queen' of St Stithians bags 6 distinctions, hopes to change world through renewable energy

A teen from St Stithians Girls' College has taken a step back from drama to venture into mechanical engineering.

Ijeoma Hope Dalimede, 19, who bagged six distinctions and scored an average of 85.6% in the matric exams, says she wants to be a changemaker.

She believes a mechanical engineering qualification will lead her to a path where she will be able to enable change through renewable energy.

As Ijeoma Hope Dalimede takes a final bow on stage as the "drama queen" of St Stithians Girls' College in Johannesburg, after bagging six distinctions in the matric exams, she welcomes a new challenge by venturing into mechanical engineering.

Although Dalimede, 19, is a bit fearful of this new chapter, she says she knows she has everything it takes to succeed and be great.

She said: "It's a bit overwhelming because everyone is looking at me to see if I can actually make this happen, and hopefully, I can."

Dalimede is among the top achievers at St Stithians Girls' College, bagging six distinctions and an average of 85.6% in the matric exams.

She said maintaining consistent marks in all her subjects wasn't always easy, mainly because the year was a bit challenging due to the massive workload and pressure that came with being in matric.

"All my subjects were challenging at times, especially maths, physics, and accounting, but I just had to practise and dedicate myself. When the challenges came, I didn't give up and kept pushing."

Her persistence to achieve good marks later saw her being rewarded with academic honours.



"I felt so accomplished, like a champion, because when I got to the school in Grade 8, it was something I wanted, and now getting them (academic honours) made me feel even more proud."

Dalimede's achievements were not just limited to academics. She was also part of the cultural programme, mainly drama, throughout her time at the girls' school.

During this time, she participated in numerous school, national and international performances, which saw her receiving accolades at events such as the National Eisteddfod of South Africa, Creative Arts Festival, Southern Arts Festival, Impact Festival, the Festival of Excellence in Dramatic Arts, and the College Production.

She said:

As much as I enjoy the challenges that come with physics and maths, drama allowed me to be free and be myself, all while having fun. I chose it as something I would do for fun and a stress reliever from all the academic pressure and stress.

While leaving drama to venture into mechanical engineering wasn't something many around her would have anticipated, she said her dreams and goals went beyond the stage.

She believed mechanical engineering would lead her to a path where she would be able to spark change through renewable energy.