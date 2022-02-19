Dream job? Ex-DA leader Bonginkosi Madikizela to earn a cool R2m as a special advisor

Taxpayers will be forking out a cool R2 million to pay for the remuneration of Bonginkosi Madikizela.

Madikizela will be appointed as Premier Alan Winde's special advisor.

Opposition parties have lashed out at the decision, saying he does not meet the minimum requirements.

Former DA provincial leader Bonginkosi Madikizela is returning to politics as an advisor to Western Cape Premier Alan Wind and earning a cool R2 million in the process.

This was revealed after a parliamentary question from GOOD secretary-general and MP Brett Herron in January after Winde announced Madikizela's appointment.

Herron asked Winde what qualified Madikizela to perform these functions, and what compensation level he had motivated for.

In a reply, he stated the appointment was made in line with Section 12A of the Public Service Act.

"Considering the person's extensive experience within critical delivery departments, I am comfortable that he is amply qualified for the appointment to provide strategic advisory and policy development capacity in my office in furthering the Western Cape government's broader citizen-orientated aims and outcomes," Winde said.

He added Madikizela would be earning R 1 978 533 per annum.

"Compensation Level IV has been motivated for. The complexity of the advice that he will be rendering is compatible with that given by a director-general," Winde said in his reply.

Herron added the DA-led government intended to pay Madikizela top dollar.

"The law requires that members of the executive motivate proposed remuneration for their special Advisors to the minister of public service and administration."

He said the appointment was an abuse of the public purse by Winde and the DA to "take care of a friend".

Madikizela tendered his resignation in April last year after being suspended for lying about his qualifications.

He resigned from his post as transport MEC and Western Cape DA leader.

At the time, he was running for the Cape Town mayoral position. Sources said Madikizela was pushed to resign after being given an option to either be chopped from the provincial cabinet or to voluntarily vacate the position. His close allies added he chose to leave instead of being "further humiliated".

Other political parties have expressed outrage at Madikizela's appointment.

ANC provincial caucus leader and MPL Cameron Dugmore said Madikizela did not meet the requirements by any "stretch of the imagination".

He added:

We will fight any employment at this level. Winde makes a mockery of his commitment to clean government and acting without fear or favour against members of government who are guilty of wrongdoing.

EFF MPL Melikhaya Xego said the DA was using Madikizela's appointment to make its mark in black suburbs.

"This is a turnaround strategy of the DA to reimburse him for the wrongdoing they have done to him. The fact that they have only disciplined him is a way of wooing the black votes in communities. This is a mere payment of its factional battles from within," he added.

Winde's spokesperson, Cayla Murry, said all premiers, like national ministers, were empowered to appoint special advisors.

"In this case, Premier Winde has decided to appoint Mr Bonginkosi Madikizela who has extensive experience and expertise to provide the specific support requested directly from the premier."

Murry added salary levels were determined by national government policy.

"This is the same guidelines given to national ministers, and the salary levels are fully transparent. We await final guidance from the Department of Public Service and Administration in this regard."

