Driver, 30, killed in early morning car crash in Cape Town

A 30-year-old man died after his car was involved in an accident on Main Road in Rondebosch, Cape Town.

A picture of the mangled front of the car suggests it collided with something head-on.

Cape Town police spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana said there was no indication that another car was involved in the accident.

Rwexana said the cause of the accident is unknown. The crash happened at 04:30 on Sunday.

On Sunday, Rwexana said: "Please be advised that a culpable homicide case was opened for investigation after an accident that occurred this morning [Sunday] about 04:30. According to information, a man aged 30 died in the accident."

Rwexana said she could not establish further details of the incident as she reached out to the investigating officer.