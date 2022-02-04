Driver accused of running over André Piehl to appear in court on Monday

The legal team for the two cyclists, who were allegedly hit by a Porsche, said it had secured sufficient evidence to enable the driver in the matter to be properly brought before court.

Harrington Johnson Wands Attorneys said the Porsche driver would appear in the Randburg Magistrate's Court on Monday after an agreement was reached with the defence attorney and prosecutors.

"The agreement is that he is appearing by consent, so no summons has been issued. The prosecutors have reached an agreement with his defence attorney that he will hand himself in on Monday to appear to face the charges," managing partner Megan Harrington-Johnson told News24.

The man is expected to face multiple charges after initially being released on Monday.



National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane confirmed the agreement.

Senior State prosecutor Yusuf Baba is expected to handle the matter.

Famous Brands executive André Piehl and his friend, Je'an Francois du Preez, were knocked over by a Porsche in Lanseria at the weekend. The driver is alleged to have been drunk.

Piehl, a cyclist and SA champion triathlete, was killed in the incident.